PT&T expands network of US-based partner

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) has expanded anew its network of US-based partners to bolster its portfolio as it teams up with Status Pros to help companies work and manage their workforce from anywhere amid the prevailing pandemic.

PT&T said it tapped the US-based IT firm to provide software technology and support to firms through virtual desktop instances (VDI).

“As a telco and IT company, PT&T is one with the industry in fully embracing this digital transformation of work, and thru VDI technology, we are able to assist companies in ensuring that technology extends well beyond the confines of a traditional office,” PT&T president and CEO James Velasquez said.

“But we must emphasize that this is not a pivot to circumvent the realities of the current situation, rather, the pandemic merely accelerated what some are already into: working from anywhere,” he said.

VDI allows users to securely access a company-defined and managed virtual computer where all applications and data reside.

PT&T said VDI bolsters the “work from anywhere and manage from anywhere” setups and can be extremely cost effective and operationally efficient.