Kia targets to open 5 new dealerships

MANILA, Philippines — Kia Philippines plans to ramp up its expansion by opening at least five new dealerships this year, the automaker’s top executive said.

“We are targeting five at least. There will be additional locations from the 38 we currently have,” Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada said.

He said the firm is just finalizing the locations where the new dealerships would be located.

“We have to make sure we are located in ideal areas,” he said.

From 30 dealerships at the start of 2020, Kia ended last year with a total of 38 nationwide.

The new dealerships set up last year are in locations which include Bonifacio Global City, Marikina, Fairview and Isabela.

Kia Philippines selected the locations based on what are seen as high growth areas.

Similar to other automotive firms, Kia Philippines launched a virtual showroom last year to connect with customers who cannot make trips to dealerships due to the pandemic.

While the virtual showroom has been helpful for customers in their decision making process for car purchases, Aligada said it would not replace the firm’s dealership expansion plans.

“From a dealer standpoint, we are not just setting up a dealer for the showroom. We put it up for after-sales too. So, our expansion of our dealership footprint is to make sure when you buy cars, you can bring it back to a reputable and certified dealer for after-sales. You can maintain what you bought,” he said.

As such, he said Kia Philippines would further be expanding in the country.

“It will not slow down because we are not yet in all the areas we want to be in. It will continue,” he said.