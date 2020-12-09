#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines seen as economic laggard in ASEAN
Maybank is now looking at a deeper GDP contraction of 7.8 percent instead of 6.5 percent this year for the Philippines, bigger than the contraction in Thailand with 6.2 percent, Singapore with 5.7 percent, Malaysia with 5.4 percent, and Indonesia with 1.8 percent.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao
Philippines seen as economic laggard in ASEAN
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - December 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to become a laggard in Southeast Asia with the deepest economic contraction as it struggles to control the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Maybank Kim Eng.

Maybank is now looking at a deeper GDP contraction of 7.8 percent instead of 6.5 percent this year for the Philippines, bigger than the contraction in Thailand with 6.2 percent, Singapore with 5.7 percent, Malaysia with 5.4 percent, and Indonesia with 1.8 percent.

Among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-6, only Vietnam is expected to book a GDP growth of 2.9 percent.

“The Philippines, which imposed one of the strictest and longest lockdowns, has been struggling to flatten the pandemic curve and is facing the slowest recovery in mobility,” Maybank said.

Despite implementing the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world, the Philippines continues to struggle controlling the spread of the virus with COVID-19 cases more than 440,000 with close to 9,000 deaths.

Economic managers through the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) are now expecting a deeper recession with a GDP contraction of 8.5 to 9.5 percent instead of 4.4 to 6.6 percent this year.

The DBCC sees a recovery with a GDP growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent for 2021 and 8.5 to 10 percent in 2022.

Maybank said the Philippie economy may grow at a faster rate of 5.8 percent for 2021 and 6.2 percent in 2022.

This would be slower than Vietnam’s 6.8 percent, but faster than Indonesia’s 5.3 percent, Malaysia’s 5.1 percent, Thailand’s five percent, and Singapore’s 4.5 percent.

“We forecast ASEAN-6 real GDP growth recovering to 5.3 percent in 2021 and five percent in 2022 after contracting 3.8 percent in 2020. The recovery will be more U-shaped than V for most of ASEAN, with real GDP returning to pre-pandemic levels only in early 2022,” it said.

Maybank pointed out a significant easing of lockdowns and border controls can only materialize in the middle of 2021 when vaccines are widely available.

MAYBANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR puts tax audits on hold for holidays
6 hours ago
Under Revenue Memorandum Circular 127-2020, tax audits, books examinations and other field operations will be “suspended...
Business
fbfb
Philippines sends fewest workers abroad in 24 years even sans jobs at home
By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Deployment of overseas Filipino workers is running at its lowest level since 1996.
Business
fbfb
Employers, workers facing hard times oppose looming SSS premium hike
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
It's bad timing for businesses, while employees are asking for higher pay before any SSS contribution hike.
Business
fbfb
Dito's bid for fresh 25-year franchise in limbo ahead of March 2021 commercial rollout
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Uncertainty grows ahead of Dito Telecommunity Corp.'s much-awaited commercial launch next year as its bid for new franchise...
Business
fbfb
Economic scarring in Philippines among worst globally
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
Long-term economic scarring in the Philippines because of the coronavirus pandemic can be expected to be among the worst in...
Business
fbfb
Latest
AllHome expands in Central Luzon
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
AllHome has further expanded in Central Luzon with the opening of its fourth store in Bulacan.
Business
fbfb
Christmas with the coronavirus
By Tony F. Katigbak | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
December came quickly. That was something I noticed the other day because for a long time it felt like the days were going by so slowly.
Business
fbfb
Regulatory capture
By Boo Chanco | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The Toll Regulatory Board is a good example of classic regulatory capture. They forget the public interest nature of their work, or maybe they are just plain lazy.
Business
fbfb
Conserve, save, invest
By Pacita U. Juan | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
One is lucky to have some savings stashed away at this time when everything seems so uncertain, more than ever before.
Business
fbfb
BSP likely to slash rates anew – Fitch
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to further slash the benchmark interest rates as central banks in Asia-Pacific are...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with