JLL named Property Management Team of the Year in SE Asia
(The Philippine Star) - December 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — JLL has been recognized as the Property Management Team of the Year at the annual RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2020 Southeast Asia.

Showcasing the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure in the region, the RICS Awards recognize outstanding achievement, teamwork and their impact on local communities.

“It’s an honor to receive this accolade and a testament to our Southeast Asia teams’ exceptional hard work and dedication across the region. Being recognized with an industry award is a real motivation for us during these challenging times. I am confident that JLL will remain committed to shaping the future of real estate for our clients and continue to uphold our standards of service excellence and professional market knowledge,” said Chris Fossick, CEO of JLL Southeast Asia.

Philip Mareschal, head of property asset management at JLL Philippines, added: “I commend the whole Philippine property and asset management team for their commitment to deliver consistently at a level of service similar to our counterparts in Singapore, Europe and the Americas.”

