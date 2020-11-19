Globe expands 5G coverage

#VACCINEWATCHPH
KEEPING CUSTOMERS HAPPY: For a decade now, Globe has adopted a very customer-centric culture where the customers serve as a beacon for everything the company does. This focus on the customer is key to the success of Globe over the years. Keeping customers happy also translates to satisfied shareholders and motivated employees. This in essence is the principle behind Globe’s Circle of Happiness that resides at the core of the company’s culture, according to Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO (right) in a recent virtual talk about the company’s purpose at the Ayala Integrated Summit
STAR/ File
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - November 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has expanded its 5G coverage to 17 key cities in Metro Manila, as well as in Visayas and Mindanao, as part of its efforts to bring the latest technology to more parts of the country.

Aside from its aggressive expansion in Metro Manila, Globe said it is making 5G available for its customers in Bacolod, Boracay, Iloilo, Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, Minglanilla and Cebu City in Visayas, and in Davao City and Cagayan De Oro in Mindanao.

In Metro Manila, the Ayala-led telco has added more sites to widen its total areas with 5G availabildity, putting it on track for its target to cover around 80 percent of Metro Manila by December.

“We have a very active 5G development in Metro Manila and we hope to cover 80 percent of that soon. We are probably in the two-thirds range right now,” Globe chief technology and information officer Gil Genio said.

“To complement this, we have also begun to roll out in six key cities in Visayas and Mindanao as part of the overall change we are making to bring 5G to more places and customers in the country,” Genio said.

5G is the latest wireless internet connectivity that promises faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and more stable internet connections compared to 4G.

Globe’s 5G network was initially rolled out in Bonifacio Global City, Makati CBD, Rockwell Center, Ortigas CBD, and strategic areas along EDSA and C5.

The telco said customers have to make sure that they are on a Globe LTE or TM LTE sim paired with a 5G-enabled mobile device to experience 5G to the fullest.

Globe’s 5G rollout is part of its three-pronged strategy for network upgrades and expansion, which includes aggressive cell site builds, upgrading its cell sites to 4G/LTE using many different frequencies, and fast tracking the fiberization of homes nationwide.

