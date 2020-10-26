#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Deferred rent payments hurt SM Prime 9-month earnings
The financial performance was greatly hurt by operations of SM Supermalls, whose revenues sank 57% annually to P18.3 billion from January to September. That drop more than offset a resilient residential property business that increased revenues 7% to P34.2 billion.
Michael Varcas
Deferred rent payments hurt SM Prime 9-month earnings
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 5:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — A shutdown of malls early in the year and continuing mandated delays in rental payments when the economy reopened pulled down SM Prime Holdings Inc.’s net income as of September.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, the property unit of the SM Group reported a consolidated net income of P14.4 billion in the first 9 months, down 48% year-on-year.

The financial performance was greatly hurt by operations of SM Supermalls, whose revenues sank 57% annually to P18.3 billion from January to September. That drop more than offset a resilient residential property business that increased revenues 7% to P34.2 billion.

Shares at SM Prime closed down 0.87% to P34.2 apiece on Monday.

“SM Prime’s core businesses, primarily its malls, showed slight recovery as the government started to re-open more industries to help the economy going in to the second half of the year,” Lim said, without citing data to show improving numbers.

“We have also implemented tighter controls on our expenses achieving a major reduction in operating expenses quarter on quarter,” he added.

SM Prime operates over 90 SM Supermalls nationwide, the largest mall chain in the country, and therefore the most that suffered when shopping centers were forced for close most shops during lockdowns from March to June. Together with the shutdown, government also ordered rental payments deferred to ease the financial burden on small firms renting space in these malls.

That rent reprieve continues for the next 60 days from last month under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act. As a result, 9-month rental income of SM Prime plummeted to P16.8 billion, down 52% year-on-year. 

The property segment partly tempered the financial damage from a slump in mall revenues. SM Development Corp., the company’s real estate arm, recorded an operating income of P14.1 billion as of September, up 13% from year-ago levels. 

Earnings were propelled by rising reservation sales that reached P66.7 billion, slightly higher than the P66.4 billion posted a year ago. “With the resumption of construction in new and expanding SMDC projects, the company is expecting to add more units in its inventory…,” the Sy-led firm said.

Commercial spaces, meanwhile, collected P3.7 billion in revenues in the first 3 quarters, while operating income reached P3.3 billion. SM Prime did not provide comparative figures for the data. 

Revenues from hotels and conference centers for rent, meanwhile, reached P1.3 billion amid a tepid tourism environment and restrictions on large gathering imposed by the pandemic.

“As we work together to bounce back from these challenges, SM Prime will stay committed to finding solutions to serve the ever-changing needs and aspirations of its customers, while providing growth to all our stakeholders and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for everyone,” Lim said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Strong women
By Boo Chanco | October 26, 2020 - 12:00am
“You know you need a better strategy to win hearts and minds when you’re afraid your enemies just recruited Miss Universe, Darna and the people’s Angel.
Business
fbfb
PRC names FEU-NRMF ‘Only Top Performing’ school
18 hours ago
The Professional Regulations Commission conferred upon the Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation the...
Business
fbfb
PSE index-world’s best last week
By Wilson Sy | October 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The PSEi surged 9.9 percent last week after being an underperformer since the start of the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Demand for single-detached homes rising
By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
The development of single-detached homes and lots in areas outside Metro Manila is among the opportunities residential developers...
Business
fbfb
PT&T strengthens portfolio
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is beefing up its portfolio as it teams up with US-based VMware Inc. to offer a solution...
Business
fbfb
Latest
DOF to address legal issues of mining assets
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The Department of Finance has formed an interagency team tasked to address the legal issues hampering the privatization of...
Business
fbfb
Index seen breaching 6,500
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
After finishing strong last week, the next target and resistance level for the Philippine Stock Exchange Composite Index is...
Business
fbfb
Pag-IBIG offers longer payment relief for borrowers
18 hours ago
Pag-IBIG Fund is offering up to six months of payment relief, more affordable amortization, and waived penalties under its...
Business
fbfb
STI focusing on school business
By Iris Gonzales | October 26, 2020 - 12:00am
STI Education Services Group, a subsidiary of the Tanco Group’s STI Holdings, is selling its 20 percent stake in Maestro Holdings.
Business
fbfb
Poor telco service: Adding to our COVID-19 nightmare
By Iris Gonzales | October 26, 2020 - 12:00am
These days, telco service in our country is mostly erratic, if not really bad. There are good days, yes, but the bad days are quite a lot lately, adding to our COVID-19 nightmare.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with