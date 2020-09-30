#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOT launches online accreditation system
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - September 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism(DOT) has upgraded its accreditation system for tourism establishments as it launches an online portal in line with its digital push.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the online accreditation system aims to speed up accreditation requests from local tourism establishments.

She added that the new system would facilitate accreditation requests, contactless transactions, and hazard-free government services under the new normal.

Target users are accommodation establishments (AEs), travel and tour agencies, tourist transport operators, tourism frontliners, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) facilities and organizers, health and wellness services, and other tourism-related enterprises like restaurants.

“This system fulfills President Duterte’s call for the streamlining and automation of services in the Ease of Doing Business Act signed in 2018 and the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which directs government offices to expedite delivery of services in view of COVID-19,” Puyat said.

Under the Tourism Act of 2009 (RA 9593) the DOT is mandated to ensure the harmonious implementation of the standards and procedures for the accreditation of tourism enterprises nationwide.

