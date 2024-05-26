Philippine experience: Bukidnon adventure park offers Swiss-inspired mountain coaster ride

This photo shows Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco trying out the razorback mountain coaster ride at the Dahilayan Adventure Park in the municipality of Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon.

BUKIDNON, Philippines — A Swiss-inspired mountain coaster designed for the Alps is accessible in the Philippines without the need to travel to Europe.

Razorback Mountain Coaster, one of the rides at the Dahilayan Adventure Park in the municipality of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, gives visitors a feel of the mountain coasters in Europe, according to tourists.

This ride was featured on the first day of the Philippine Experience Program (PEP): Culture, Heritage and Arts Caravans launched by the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Northern Mindanao.

The “razorback” is a 600-meter-long monorail winding track from an elevated area which allows its rider to accelerate on downhill and inclined terrains with speeds that can be compared to a roller coaster.

The pace of the coaster cart, like in Europe, is controlled manually by its rider through a lever-brake system.

To accelerate the coaster, the rider must push the lever out from him/her. The lever must be pulled for breaks.

On the first day of the caravan last May 23, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco tried the razorback ride and said that it brought her back to her childhood memories.

“Hindi mo ‘to makikita just anywhere. This is just really just a unique tourist destination kaya ako mismo...parang I remember my childhood days of adventure being here,” she said in an interview with reporters.

(You won't find this just anywhere. This is truly a unique tourist destination. Being here, reminds me of my childhood days filled with adventure.)

“Napaka-family-friendly rin po niya kaya masaya po tayo na nakapunta dito,” she added.

(It is also very family-friendly, so we are happy to have visited here.)

Alside from Frasco, Malaysian Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Fareed Zakaria, Rep. Laarni Roque (4th District, Bukidnon) also tried the coaster ride.

The PEP stop was also graced by Austrian honorary consul Peter Faistauer who assured visitors that every person who will try riding coaster will have a “big smile” after the ride.

A single-round ride in the Razorback Mountain Coaster costs P400 while the double ride costs P600.