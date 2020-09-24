#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Business chamber bats for 80% public transport capacity
Realizing the health risks of a more packed jeepney or bus, Yujuico suggested that apart from face masks and face shields, additional restrictions such as “no talking, no eating and no using of cellphone inside public vehicles” should be enforced to double-up on health precautions.
STAR/ File
Business chamber bats for 80% public transport capacity
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Public transport should be allowed to carry 80% of their typical capacity in order for enterprises to fully restart and support the economy, the country’s largest business group said on Thursday.

“Many of our members continue to hurt even as they have been allowed to reopen because their workers are hampered by the lack of or absence of public transportation,” said Benedicto Yujuico, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), an industry group.

“Moreover, consumer demand continues to be low,” he said in a webinar.

A relaxation to 80% from the current 50% passenger load of public transport essentially means an easing in 1-meter physical distancing measures enforced to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). The transport department moved to ease these prohibitions initially, but was criticized for doing so. 

“We recommended for the reduction of physical distancing in public transport so we can increase passenger load. It was approved by the IATF on September 7, however it was met with concerns from various medical experts,” Transport Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said in a text message when asked to comment on PCCI’s proposal.

“Also, the President has already spoken. And the decision is to maintain the current 1-meter physical distancing…,” she added.

Realizing the health risks of a more packed jeepney or bus, Yujuico suggested that apart from face masks and face shields, additional restrictions such as “no talking, no eating and no using of cellphone inside public vehicles” should be enforced to double-up on health precautions.

Transport operators must also be aware of these restrictions so that full compliance can be ensured, he said.

Libiran said any changes to existing health protocols would have to be decided by the interagency task force for emerging infectious diseases chaired by the health department. For George Barcelon, PCCI president emeritus, workers will not be able to fully bounce back from the pandemic’s impact without bigger public transport capacity.

In fact, as early as June, PCCI has recommended to the government, through the finance department's Sulong Pilipinas forum, that more jeepneys, tricycles and buses be allowed to operate if only to accelerate economic activity. Their call so far has remained unheeded.

“COVID-19 has been with us for 6 months now, and is not going away soon. We should not let it keep us hostage. Instead, we have to know how to move our way with the virus,” Yujuico said.

Apart from easing transport rules, PCCI was also advocating to reopen more industries so that businesses and workers can earn. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, the prior day, said he favored Metro Manila’s shift to a looser modified general community quarantine, under which some restrictions such as in capacity of establishments will be loosened.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to decide anew on the quarantine regimes that will govern the archipelago for the next month.

“Transportation is crucial to effectively revitalize businesses and help them recover,” Yujuico said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DITO seeks to ‘disrupt’ telco sector
By Richmond Mercurio | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is poised to offer more affordable internet and mobile services than its competitors once it launches its network early next year, its chief administrative officer Adel...
Business
fbfb
Israel technology brings saliva, breath test trials
By Joey Concepcion | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Since day one, I have advocated for mass, targeted testing as a way to guide our containment efforts and quarantine strategies.
Business
fbfb
Smart, Globe named Global Rising Stars
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. and Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. have been recognized for significant...
Business
fbfb
New revenue sources mulled amid CREATE losses
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
The government may look into new sources of revenues before the end of the Duterte administration to help pay for the debt...
Business
fbfb
MerryMart goes online
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp., the listed grocery chain operator of property tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, has partnered...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Budget gap swells
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
The country’s fiscal deficit widened further to P740.7 billion in the eight months to August, a sharp 515 percent...
Business
fbfb
Stocks end flat on lack of fresh catalysts
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Share prices ended flat yesterday as investors stayed on the sidelines, still keeping a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic...
Business
fbfb
BSP tightens buy-in limit on financial institutions
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has tightened transactions involving the acquisition of shares in Philippine banks, pawnshops, money service businesses including remittance and transfer companies, money changers,...
Business
fbfb
A lament for the living
By Iris Gonzales | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Perhaps lament is too strong a word for the living; it is for the dead after all as I offered in one of my columns last week - A lament for the dead. We grieve for the dearly departed, we lament the loss of a loved...
Business
fbfb
Keep SMEs alive
By Rey Gamboa | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Sunday, Filipinos came in droves – walking, biking, on motorcycles – to see just how “white sand” could change Manila Bay’s seascape.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with