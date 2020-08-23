#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Financial service provider helps SMEs on technology
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - August 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong-based outsourced accounting, bookkeeping and finance services provider CloudCfo is helping startup as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leverage on technology after receiving additional investment from Washington-based SEAF.

Mickael Cardoso, founder and chief executive officer at CloudCfo, said businesses particularly start ups as well as SMEs are expected to leverage on cloud accounting solutions amid the health crisis.

“The benefits of technology for accounting have been particularly evident since the arrival of COVID-19. In the midst of alternative working arrangements and internal restructurings, businesses have been leveraging cloud accounting solutions to minimize disruption and maintain oversight and management across their accounting, finance and compliance functions,” Cardoso said.

He said the trend is expected to continue as more and more businesses transition to digital.

“Technology is the future for outsourced accounting and finance services. We have moved away from the traditional model of the accounting firm. It is no longer necessary to courier documents across the city or wait weeks to review your company’s financial data,” Cardoso said.

CloudCfo has observed a growing demand within the startup and SME community in the Philippines for professional, reliable and affordable accounting and finance services.

By combining innovative technology solutions with a process-driven and output-focused approach to accounting, the company believes startups and SMEs across the Philippines will benefit from a real value-added and transparent service for managing their business finance.

SEAF, through its SEAF Women’s Opportunity Fund (SWOF), invested in CloudCfo, its second investment in the Philippines.

SEAF senior managing director Jennifer Buckley said the company is excited to partner with CloudCfo in providing critical services to help in the development of the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Philippines.

“SMEs are an important lever in the country’s broad-based economic development and poverty eradication. We are impressed by the strong expansion of its customer base, particularly among women entrepreneurs, while exhibiting solid retention metrics,” Buckley said.

CloudCfo currently employs 45 employees and services more than 100 companies across a range of industries, including technology, e-commerce, finance and lending, restaurants, hotels, manufacturing, business services and retail.

SMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ten commandments for seniors
By Francis J. Kong | August 22, 2020 - 12:00am
“God has a plan for your life.” Ever heard of that line? Bible scholars would say that this line lifted from the Old Testament has been used loosely today and would not be theologically accurate considering...
Business
fbfb
A big mess
By Boo Chanco | August 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Pity the folks at DepEd. They know they have a big mess about to blow up and there isn’t anything they can do about it.
Business
fbfb
More loans, less infrastructure
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | August 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Thursday night, the bicameral conference committee approved the final version of Bayanihan 2 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, resolving among others the contentious provision involving P10 billion in...
Business
fbfb
RC Cola maker buys 100% of Kitchen City
By Iris Gonzales | August 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Macay Holdings Inc., the parent company of ARC Refreshments Corp., has acquired Kitchen City, a leading canteen concessionaire in the country.
Business
fbfb
‘BSP rate easing to resume in October’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
A London-based think tank yesterday said it expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to resume its policy easing in October,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
The laser and the lighthouse
By Francis J. Kong | August 23, 2020 - 12:00am
There is a lighthouse and there is laser. Both are important but they have their own unique function.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Annual MICE conference taking place in virtual space
By Catherine Talavera | August 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The annual gathering of stakeholders in the meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions industry will push through in October, the Tourism Promotions Board said.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
AboitizPower remits P26 million to Davao
By Catherine Talavera | August 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Two units of Aboitiz Power Corp. remitted P26 million to the city of Davao as part of their compliance to the Department of Energy’s Regulations 1-94(ER 1-94).
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Kia to roll out Stonic SUV in October
By Louella Desiderio | August 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Kia Philippines is set to roll out the Stonic compact sports utility vehicle in October, which it hopes will contribute about 200 units to its total sales this year.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
NIA completes Palawan project
By Louise Maureen Simeon | August 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Irrigation Administration has completed the P30-million extension project of an irrigation system in Palawan despite restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with