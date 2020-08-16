Mitsubishi recalls 2020 L300 model

MANILA, Philippines — Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is conducting a recall campaign on 2020 model L300 vehicles to prevent a possible malfunction of the seat strap.

In a statement, MMPC said the recall is intended to ensure the safety of customers.

“The seat strap is meant to hold the front seat when checking the engine compartment. Customers are advised to inspect the condition of the seat strap as a precaution,” MMPC said.

To check the condition of the seat strap on the driver and passenger side, customers have to pull the strap downwards with force for at least three times.

After pulling the strap, customers need to check if there is any damage or powdery-like texture on the strap.

If the strap is broken or defective, customers should immediately contact the MMPC dealership so it could be replaced.

Replacement seat straps will be available on Sept. 15, but temporary seat straps can be installed by MMPC for immediate repair.

L300 owners need to book an appointment with the MMPC dealership to get the seat strap replaced.

Replacement of the seat strap will be done within 15 minutes and without any charge on the customer.