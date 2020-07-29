COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
banknotes
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on July 29, 2020, launched enhanced Philippine banknotes that are more responsive to the needs of the elderly and the visually impaired, and feature the latest anti-counterfeiting technology.
BSP/Released
BSP unveils enhanced banknotes
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday unveiled enhancements to the country's 9-year-old banknotes, which were meant to make the legal tender "more responsive" to the needs of visually impaired people and prevent counterfeiting.

“To further promote inclusivity and integrity in our currency, the BSP also took an opportunity to further improve our banknotes as part of global best practices and, at the same time, improve on its design and security features,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

The "enhanced" New Generation Currency Banknote Series include an "optical variable ink" across printed values on P500 and P1,000 bills. The ink changes color and would make higher denominations more difficult to counterfeit. 

Security threads featuring indigenous weaves from various regions would also be present on P100, P200, P500 and P1,000 bank notes.

Additional tactile marks in the form of intaglio-printed pairs of short horizontal lines will also be found in the new bills. The feature is meant to assist the elderly and the visually-impaired to easily distinguish bank notes from one another.

The new faces of Philippine bank notes, which will be in circulation soon, were released on Thursday
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

The NGC banknotes have been in circulation since December 2010 and as a matter of practice, central banks regularly change the designs and security features of money — on average every ten years — to protect the currency's integrity and beef up features against counterfeiting.

According to the BSP, original NGC banknotes shall co-exist with the enhanced ones and wll continue to be legal tender.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS (BSP) NEW GENERATION CURRENCY BANKNOTE SERIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BBB: Once more with feeling?
By Boo Chanco | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Believe it or not, the government claims it is planning to build its way out of the coronavirus economic downturn. If that means resurrecting the Build Build Build program, good luck!
Business
fbfb
Malacañang appoints new Monetary Board member
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has appointed Department of Finance chief of staff Anita Linda Aquino as a new member of the seven-member...
Business
fbfb
The COVID-19 SONA
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The State of the Nation Address that President Duterte delivered last Monday before a joint session of Congress was delivered in an eerily abnormal fashion before a selected few of well-distanced parliamentarians...
Business
fbfb
PAL Shake-up: The saga continues
By Iris Gonzales | July 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Manila’s blue skies are empty and the control towers are quiet. But over at Lucio “Kapitan” Tan’s Philippine Airlines, the turbulence shows.
Business
fbfb
Senate ends stimulus impasse with Bayanihan II passage
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
A day after President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), senators moved swiftly to pass one of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Private economists cut inflation forecast
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Economists of private banks have revised downward their inflation forecasts for the next three years, even as demand is expected...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
NFF Industrial racks up more projects
17 hours ago
For almost three decades now, NFF Industrial Corp. has remained committed to its mission of providing engineering, emission,...
Business
fbfb
PSEi recovers lost ground on bargain hunting
By Iris Gonzales | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices recovered yesterday, ending several days of decline, as investors went for some bargains after digesting President Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
ICTSI inks Africa concession contract
By Richmond Mercurio | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
International Container Terminal Services Inc. will proceed to develop and operate a multi-purpose terminal in Africa to add to its extensive portfolio globally.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Korean firm lone bidder for Malaya plant
By Danessa Rivera | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Korean firm Soosan ENS Co. Ltd. is the lone bidder to operate and maintain the 650-megawatt Malaya Thermal Power Plant in Rizal until its privatization the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. s...
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with