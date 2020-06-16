COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Grab
A woman walks past the Grab transport office in Singapore on September 24, 2018.
AFP/Roslan Rahman
Grab lays off workers as pandemic pain prevails over delivery boom
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a food delivery boom, Singapore-based ride-hailing app Grab was not spared from the pandemic pain, announcing on Tuesday the layoff of over 300 employees in its Southeast Asian base, including the Philippines.

Grab, which operates in 8 countries in Southeast Asia, will let go 360 employees or "just under" 5% of its headcount, Anthony Tan, company chief executive and co-founder, said in a statement. "We understand this news will cause anxiety and dread. Please know that we did not come to this decision lightly," Tan said. 

A representative from Grab confirmed to Philstar.com that some staff in the Philippines will be let go but did not disclose the number of eliminated positions and their specific roles. Apart from the Philippines and Singapore, the SoftBank-backed superapp has presence in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

"We are truly sorry for what’s happening today. To those who are impacted, we owe you an explanation," Tan said. Eliminated workers would be notified through e-mail on Tuesday. 

Grab said the pandemic drastically sapped demand for its ride-hailing service, its main business, which is still too massive to take despite a boom on its food delivery arm, GrabFood, from stay-at-home consumers. The impact became more pronounced after governments started closing borders and enforcing strict movement restrictions to break the virus contagion.

In the Philippines, quarantine measures have remained in effect at various levels since March 17.  

Tan said Grab "tried everything possible" to retain its employees, including cutting back on discretionary spending and implementing salary deduction for senior management roles. But despite these efforts, Tan said Grab "still have to become leaner" to tackle the post-pandemic economy.

"To achieve this, we will be sunsetting some non-core projects, consolidating functions for greater efficiency, and right-sizing teams to better match our changing business needs given the external environment," he said, without going into specifics.

"We are also doubling-down on our delivery verticals and have redeployed Grabbers to meet the increased customer demand for deliveries," he added.

Grab is providing "financial, professional, medical and emotional support" to affected staff, including enhanced retrenchment pay, medical insurance coverage until year-end, encashment of unused leaves and allowing laid off workers to keep their company laptops, among others.

"I assure you that this will be the last organization-wide layoff this year and I am confident as we execute against our refreshed plans to meet our targets, we will not have to go through this painful exercise again in the foreseeable future," Tan said.

GRAB PHILIPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdowns temper bank lending in April
22 hours ago
Lower loan take-up from both consumer and businesses eased bank lending growth in April, as the impact of one of the world's...
Business
fbfb
MerryMart stocks soar in frenzied market debut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Grocery operator MerryMart Consumer Corp. made a blockbuster debut at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.
Business
fbfb
MVP: Cignal assessing ABS-CBN proposal to rent channel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, who heads the Group of Companies, said his group is assessing an offer made by broadcast...
Business
fbfb
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 3 days ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
More lives, livelihoods to be lost in another ECQ
By Rey Gamboa | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s an elephant in the room, and it keeps staring at us even as much as we ignore it.
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
MerryMart sizzles on PSE debut
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp. sizzled yesterday on its initial public offering as IPO-starved investors made big bets on a company...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Vehicle sales recover in May
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Car sales recovered in May after registering the lowest level in April as the government eased community quarantine rest...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
DA allots P400 million to restock hogs
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has alloted an initial P400 million to restock hogs amid the African swine fever which has so...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Poultry imports down in May
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The government has recorded a decline in the importation of poultry meat and products which could help local raisers recover...
Business
fbfb
PLDT eyes offshore bond market
By Richmond Mercurio | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Telecommunications and digital service provider PLDT Inc. plans to tap the offshore bond market, depending on market conditions.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with