YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PLDT
A group of hackers known as Anonymous Philippines attacked the Twitter account of PLDT's customer service, PLDT Cares, and changed the page's name to "PLDT Doesn't Care."
Screenshot from PLDT Cares' Twitter account
PLDT support Twitter account hacked but network safe
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hackers demanding for faster internet speed at a time people are staying indoors broke into one of the Twitter accounts of telco giant PLDT Inc. on Thursday afternoon.

A group of hackers known as Anonymous Philippines attacked the Twitter account of PLDT's customer service, PLDT Cares, and changed the page's name to "PLDT Doesn't Care."

The hackers called out the company for the quality of its service during the pandemic when Filipinos, most of whom are under quarantine and working from home, heavily depend on telco networks to get their jobs done online.

"As the pandemic arises, Filipinos need fast internet to communicate with their loved ones. Do your job. The corrupt fear us, the honest support us, the heroic join us," the hackers tweeted using PLDT Cares' account.

"We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us," they added.

The hackers' post garnered more than 22,000 retweets before it was taken down the PLDT Cares' page a little more than an hour since getting posted.

Anonymous Philippines also posted two more tweets using PLDT Cares' account, including a threat to hack the official Twitter page of PLDT's rival, Globe Telecom Inc. Both tweets have been deleted while the name of the account has been reverted to the original as of writing. Globe did not respond to request for comment.

The incident caught the listed company's attention minutes before the market closing. PLDT shares closed at P1,204 apiece on Thursday, down 0.58% from previous day. The main index performed worse, closing 0.84% down from Wednesday.

In a statement sent through e-mail after the hacking incident, PLDT assured its customers that "the security issue was limited only to the Twitter account and did not affect PLDT's network and services."

"Our @PLDT_Cares Twitter account has been recovered and is now ready to serve," the company said.

Responding to the hackers' demands for faster intermet connection, Ramon Isberto, the company's public affairs head, said in a text message PLDT has taken steps during the early parts of the Luzon lockdown to boost the reliability of their network. Since May 1, some areas in Luzon reverted to more relax quarantine measures, although the main business district of Metro Manila remained under stringent movement restrictions.

"PLDT provided speed boost for its Fibr customers and Smart increased data allocations for its mobile phone customers," he said, pertaining to PLDT's mobile arm, Smart Communications Inc.

Isberto also pointed out that PLDT continues to invest heavily in network roll-out despite movement restrictions and supply chain problems.

"As a result, our customers have been using ore extensively a wide range of data and digital services that have helped them cope with life under lockdown," he said.

 

Editor's Note: Manuel V. Pangilinan is the CEO of PLDT. A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PLDT INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Life After Lockdown: Work-from-home becomes a norm, but companies must address arising downsides
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The advantages of remote work (as we knew it before the lockdown) have been reduced or eliminated altogether by complications...
Business
fbfb
Dominguez offers to educate Marcos on government pandemic response
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
The finance chief said he will set a "special briefing" for the lady senator if she wants to.
Business
fbfb
Okada Manila cuts 1K workers
By Iris Gonzales | May 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Okada Manila is reducing its workforce through a retrenchment program as a result of the difficult business environment brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Smarter contact tracing, not prolonged quarantines needed
By Rey Gamboa | May 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Where I live, in the dead of the night, the distant sound of sirens can still be heard every so often.
Business
fbfb
Cigarette smuggling
By Iris Gonzales | May 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Unscrupulous cigarette traders are raking it in despite the lockdown, so say my sources.
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Jollibee swings to red in first quarter
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Closed stores during the lockdown tarnished the Filipino food giant's balance sheet.
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Budget deficit swells in 4 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
The national government’s fiscal position swung to a deficit in April as disbursements doubled, while revenues posted...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Last-minute bargain hunting lifts stocks
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index managed to finish in positive territory yesterday as market investors decided...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
FDI up 12% in January
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Philippines booked a 12.1 percent hike in net inflow of long-term investments to $657 million in January from $586 million...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
DOTr taps PayMaya for cashless PUV fare
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has tapped digital financial services firm PayMaya to provide drivers and operators of public...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with