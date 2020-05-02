MOTORING
Shopee resumes full operations
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Online shopping platform Shopee Philippines has resumed full operations and fulfillment of all orders including non-essential items like fashion goods and beauty products as government has allowed even the delivery of clothing and accessories during the enhanced community quarantine period.

“We’re glad to announce that Shopee will be resuming full operations and nationwide fulfillment for all goods and services. Aside from essential goods, our Filipino users can now have access to non-essential goods from different categories like fashion, beauty, and many more. We are also working closely with our brands, sellers, and partners to ensure that we continue to provide our users with greater convenience and value during this period and beyond COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Shopee Philippines associate director Martin Yu said.

In addition to full operations, Shopee will also be allowing cash on delivery for all orders.

As demand for essential items on the platform has increased, Shopee is also allowing users to get deals on the purchase of such goods through the ongoing 5.5 Shopee Mart Sale which will run until May 5.

“In line with the government’s guidelines on social distancing, we want to help consumers get convenient access to their daily essentials from the safety of their home.  Hence, 5.5 Shopee Mart Sale was launched to provide greater cost savings for Filipino users as they shop safely at home,” Yu said.

He said demand for health and personal hygiene products, as well as groceries increased during the enhanced community quarantine period.

During the sale, Shopee users can get essential deals as low as 5 and a free shipping with no minimum spend on a wide variety of essential goods.

Shopee users can even get better deals when they use discount vouchers, cashback vouchers, and Shopee coins.

Users can also get vouchers when they shop using ShopeePay.

In addition, top brands like Procter & Gamble, Wyeth, Nestle, Unilever, Enfagrow, and Abbot will be giving discounts of up to 50 percent.

Apart from offering deals for essential products, Shopee is also offering discounts up to 90 percent off on fashion items with the Shopee Bazaar Sale.

Areas like Metro Manila, Central Luzon except Aurora, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Benguet, Iloilo province, Cebu province, Bacolod City and Davao City would be under enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

The government is now allowing delivery of clothing and accessories during the enhanced community quarantine.

Previously, the government only allowed delivery of essential products like food, medicine, pet food and hardware products during the enhanced community quarantine.

