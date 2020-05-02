MOTORING
AC Energy raises P64 million for COVID frontliners
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AC Energy Inc. has raised over P64 million worth for donations and support for employees and frontliners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The amount cascaded to electricity, health and food relief, medical supplies, cash donations, and employee wages and emergency funds.

For its own employees, AC Energy continues to provide salary continuance and financial support. It has earmarked P8 million for contractual employees and as emergency response.

Meanwhile, the company scaled up its efforts to help healthcare frontliners and augment the capacity challenges in hospitals.

AC Energy committed to cover 50 percent of the electricity cost of the World Trade Center in Pasay City, which was converted into a designated quarantine facility.

It also donated critical supplies such as bed frames, mattresses, pillows and other furnishings for a total package of approximately P24 million.

AC Energy likewise supported the conversion of Qualimed in Nuvali into a COVID-19 dedicated hospital and the HOPE project in Quezon City, a 175-bed capacity quarantine center. These projects are pegged at P7 million.

It also partnered with the La Salle group to launch the Safe Shelter project to provide a temporary home for COVID-19 frontliners.

Under the partnership, the Ayala firm will be covering the electricity cost of the designated facilities La Salle Greenhills and DLSU-College of St. Benilde, as well as donated needed supplies such as matteresses, pillows, etc.

AC Energy’s subsidiary, South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp., donated funds to support the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) project to develop venti masks—a breakthrough mask that aims to lower the risk of COVID-19 patients to be intubated and sedated, thereby allowing patients to remain conscious and fight for life. Production for phase two has already been earmarked.

It also took part in Project Ugnayan, raising over P6 million in contribution and another P6 million for food reserve.

