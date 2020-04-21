MOTORING
Manulife Philippines customers who have premium payments due in May will have an additional 60 days from due date to make their payments.
Photo by skawee / Freepik.com
Manulife further extends premium payment period for customers
(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — In line with the extension to April 30 of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and various parts of the country, Manulife Philippines announced an extension of its special support to customers. This is to ensure they stay protected amid the pandemic.  

Customers who have premium payments due in May will have an additional 60 days from due date to make their payments. This applies to holders of life insurance policies issued and assumed by Manulife Philippines, Manulife China Bank and Manulife Financial Plans.

The company had previously extended the payment period for policies with due dates from March 16 to April 30 and is now offering the same to customers with due dates up to May 31. The additional payment window aims to help address any difficulties policyholders may face during the lockdown.

“We keep everyone’s health and safety in mind, as we face the situation brought on by COVID-19. As most of the country remains under quarantine, we understand that it may be difficult for our policyholders to make their premium payments. We are extending our payment deadlines to help alleviate the financial pressures they may be under,” said Richard Bates, president and chief executive officer of Manulife Philippines. ­

 

For assistance, customers may get in touch with Manulife Philippines through its Customer Care hotline at (02) 8884 7000 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday (except holidays), via e-mail at phcustomercare@manulife.com, or via Facebook Messenger @ManulifePH. Customers may also view their policies and make premium payments through Manulife Online.

For more information, visit www.manulife.com.ph

