You can play Powerball online from the Philippines using the services of theLotter.com.
Want to win P9 billion playing Powerball? You don’t have to fly to the US!
(Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The American Powerball lottery is currently offering a jackpot prize worth $180 million (equivalent to P9 billion), the largest lottery prize in the world.

You can play Powerball online from the Philippines using the services of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service.

It uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.

These tickets are then scanned and uploaded to customers’ private accounts. These scans, along with email confirmations and a transparent purchasing process, prove the customers’ ownership of the tickets.

All data on theLotter’s website, including personal and financial information, are encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

Is it legal?

You do not have to be a US citizen or US resident to play Powerball.

Players from jurisdictions where Powerball tickets are not sold can purchase Powerball tickets from a retailer licensed or authorized by the selling jurisdiction.

As theLotter purchases official Powerball tickets from licensed retailers, playing Powerball at the website is legal.

What happens when you win?

TheLotter charges customers a transaction fee and no commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Winnings other than jackpot prizes are transferred to customers’ accounts after receipt of the prize from the official lottery operator.

Jackpot winnings, however, may have to be collected in person and in these cases, theLotter may choose to fly winners to the operator’s headquarters to collect the prize.

What about taxes?

The Powerball jackpot advertised by its operator is the amount before taxes. Winners receive their prizes after taxes are deducted and therefore, the money they receive is less than the prizes promoted.

In addition, lottery winners may be subject to local taxation based on their country of residence.

Is it for real?

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $98 million in prizes to over 5 million lottery winners from around the world.

Some of theLotter's biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won a $30 million jackpot playing Florida Lotto and a Baghdad resident who won $6.4 million in Oregon Megabucks.

These stories were reported in The New York TimesNBC, the Daily Mail, and the Associated Press.

Sounds too good to be true?

In the world of lotteries, there is no guarantee of a jackpot win. One thing is certain, though. If you don’t play the lottery, you won’t win.

Thanks to the lottery ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you can now play Powerball online, legally, from the Philippines. All you need to do is buy your lottery tickets online.

Using this platform is simple, safe, secure, and legit. You could win the incredible Powerball jackpot without leaving the comfort of your home in the Philippines!

 

For more information how to play Powerball online, please visit theLotter. Good luck and please play responsibly!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit  https://www.gamcare.org.uk

