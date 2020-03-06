Autokid opens, operates Dongfeng Trucks in Cagayan De Oro

MANILA, Philippines — Autokid Truck Solutions, the premier importer and distributor of Dongfeng Trucks in the Philippines, is bringing its award-winning and world-class services to business communities in Northern Mindanao.

Through its partnership with Yorman Automotive Inc., Autokid has established a new Dongfeng Trucks dealership. Operated by Autokid North Mindanao Corp., the dealership will supply Dongfeng’s wide array of products and services in Cagayan De Oro City.

The new Dongfeng dealership is a 3,868 sqm space along Diversion Road, Barra Opol, Misamis Oriental. It features a large showroom and selling area for Dongfeng’s world-class trucks and truck parts.

Aside from distributorship, Autokid also offers quality truck repair services including mechanical, electrical, and fabrication services.

“Having reliable products and services is important for businesses that is why we aim to establish Dongfeng in Cagayan De Oro in order to provide more businesses with truck solutions they can trust. Businesses in CDO won’t need to get their trucks and parts from another region, Autokid aims to bring accessibility to them,” said Kevin McHale Yao, chief executive officer of Autokid.

Autokid is doubling its efforts to provide Dongfeng trucks to more businesses around the country.

Photo Release The new Dongfeng dealership is a 3,868 sqm space along Diversion Road, Barra Opol, Misamis Oriental. It features a large showroom and selling area for Dongfeng’s world-class trucks and truck parts.

As the Philippine distributor of Dongfeng Trucks, Autokid distributes the full-range of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks for businesses that need capable trucks in today’s work environment. Autokid has also partnered with like-minded companies and experts to better drive businesses in the local market.

“Our aim is to put the Autokid and Dongfeng brands as the ‘top of mind’ brand for every truck and business operators in Mindanao. We will optimize our automotive expertise to bring every available business solution to all our potential clients. After all, we are in business with the only purpose to serve and support clients. To God be all the glory,” said Jefferson Rolida, renowned businessman and automotive industry veteran at Yorman Automotive Inc. and managing director at Autokid North Mindanao Corp.