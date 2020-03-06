MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Dongfeng was established, in partnership with Autokid, in Cagayan De Oro in order to provide more businesses with truck solutions they can trust. Photo shows (from left) Jefferson Rolida, managing director of Autokid North Mindanao Corp.; Adrian Anthony Olizon, CEO at Yorman Automotive Inc.; Mavin Tiu Lim, president of Autokid Truck Solutions; Eddie Rolida, president of Yorman Automotive Inc.; Eric Darryl Lim, vice president of Autokid Truck Solutions; Kevin McHale Yao, CEO of Autokid Truck Solutions; Rico Macalintal, vice president of Sales at Autokid Truck Solutions.
Photo Release
Autokid opens, operates Dongfeng Trucks in Cagayan De Oro
(Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Autokid Truck Solutions, the premier importer and distributor of Dongfeng Trucks in the Philippines, is bringing its award-winning and world-class services to business communities in Northern Mindanao.

Through its partnership with Yorman Automotive Inc., Autokid has established a new Dongfeng Trucks dealership. Operated by Autokid North Mindanao Corp., the dealership will supply Dongfeng’s wide array of products and services in Cagayan De Oro City.

The new Dongfeng dealership is a 3,868 sqm space along Diversion Road, Barra Opol, Misamis Oriental. It features a large showroom and selling area for Dongfeng’s world-class trucks and truck parts.

Aside from distributorship, Autokid also offers quality truck repair services including mechanical, electrical, and fabrication services.

“Having reliable products and services is important for businesses that is why we aim to establish Dongfeng in Cagayan De Oro in order to provide more businesses with truck solutions they can trust. Businesses in CDO won’t need to get their trucks and parts from another region, Autokid aims to bring accessibility to them,” said Kevin McHale Yao, chief executive officer of Autokid.

Autokid is doubling its efforts to provide Dongfeng trucks to more businesses around the country.

The new Dongfeng dealership is a 3,868 sqm space along Diversion Road, Barra Opol, Misamis Oriental. It features a large showroom and selling area for Dongfeng’s world-class trucks and truck parts.
Photo Release

As the Philippine distributor of Dongfeng Trucks, Autokid distributes the full-range of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks for businesses that need capable trucks in today’s work environment. Autokid has also partnered with like-minded companies and experts to better drive businesses in the local market.

“Our aim is to put the Autokid and Dongfeng brands as the ‘top of mind’ brand for every truck and business operators in Mindanao. We will optimize our automotive expertise to bring every available business solution to all our potential clients. After all, we are in business with the only purpose to serve and support clients. To God be all the glory,” said Jefferson Rolida, renowned businessman and automotive industry veteran at Yorman Automotive Inc. and managing director at Autokid North Mindanao Corp.

AUTOKID DONGFENG TRUCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Insurance Commission: LGBTQ members can designate partners as insurance beneficiary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
In a separate text message to Philstar.com, Funa confirmed that members of the LGBTQ+ community may present the legal opinion...
Business
fbfb
Big failure on corruption
By Boo Chanco | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Sometime last year, President Duterte expressed frustration over continuing and worsening corruption to the point he said he was thinking of resigning.
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus infection likely higher than reported in Asia-Pacific, threatens growth— S&P
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Risks are high that Asia-Pacific emerging economies, including the Philippines, are not fully capturing the extent of coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
A sad day at Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a lot of crying on Friday inside Philippine Airlines’ sprawling office along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay as the Lucio Tan-owned carrier implemented a painful retrenchment and business restructuring...
Business
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Roadblocks resolved, half of 100 Duterte flagship projects finished by June 2022
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | A few seconds ago
With procurement bottlenecks supposedly resolved, economic officials painted a rosy outlook for the government’s...
Business
fbfb
41 minutes ago
Insurers to ‘assess’ moves after regulators clear LGBT partners as beneficiaries
By Prinz Magtulis | 41 minutes ago
Life insurers are coming up with a position on a legal opinion from regulators that effectively cleared insured individuals...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Reserves back up to $87.6 billion in end-February — BSP
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
The Philippines increased its gross foreign reserves in end-February, highly due to an increase in the central bank's offshore...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Asia-Pacific economies face $211-billion hit from virus, says S&P
3 hours ago
The coronavirus could wipe more than $200 billion off Asia Pacific economies this year, S&P Global ratings warned Friday,...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Inflation slows to 2.6% in February
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
Growth in consumer prices decelerated in February on slower growth in the cost of transport, alcoholic beverages and tobacco,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with