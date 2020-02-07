MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Still no decision on proposed POGO hubs — Pernia
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2020 - 12:00am

Manila, Philippines — There is still no firm decision at the Cabinet level on whether to pursue the proposal to move Chinese offshore gaming workers to special hubs to limit interaction with locals, said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia.

Asked abut how the rising anti-Chinese sentiment stoked by the spread of the novel coronavirus is influencing sentiment in the Cabinet about the proposal put forward by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) last year to establish special hubs for Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) firms, Pernia said the consensus remains that these companies should pay the proper taxes and that they should be regulated.

Relocating them in hubs, however, is still not part of the discussions at the Cabinet level.

 “It was not discussed yet in the Cabinet,” he said in an interview on The Chiefs program on One News.

“(But the policy now is that) they will be regulated and they should be made to pay taxes,” he added.

PAGCOR last year proposed the establishment of “self-contained” communities for Chinese POGO workers to limit their interaction with local who have complained of “unruly behavior” on the part of these workers.

Such hubs are proposed to contain office and residential spaces as well as facilities for recreation and services. Relevant government offices will also be stationed in these hubs.

But the proposal drew strong opposition from the Chinese Embassy which said this would violate the rights of Chinese workers in the Philippines.

Pernia said that other than these considerations, other socioeconomic matters still have to be considered such as the rise of establishments catering solely to Chinese customers like restaurants.

 “It’s displacing some of citizens in terms of restaurants and places to go,” he said.

Likewise, the rise of property prices as a result of demand from Chinese workers.

“It’s also increasing the price of real estate,” he said, noting that if this continues, there will be a danger of a real estate bubble in the country.

“It’s possible, yes,” said Pernia.

ERNESTO PERNIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Billionaire Enrique Razon bags majority voting rights in Manila Water
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon bagged a majority voting rights in embattled Manila Water Company Inc., the utility’s...
Business
fbfb
BSP resumes rate cuts as Asia faces pressure from coronavirus
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday resumed its monetary policy easing, citing “manageable” inflation...
Business
fbfb
Duterte wants BCDA to redevelop Mile Long property
12 hours ago
“The development of the Mile Long property, considering its location in one of the country’s premier business...
Business
fbfb
DOF: Novel coronavirus fears to pull down pump prices, temper inflationary pressures
6 hours ago
Falling global oil prices due to fears over the novel coronavirus should translate to lower local pump prices in the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Two dragons, one name
By Iris Gonzales | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
There he stood inconspicuously somewhere in the mammoth crowd of Palace officials, bankers and businessmen.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Inflation likely to slow down on falling oil prices, nCoV impact
By Mary Grace Padin | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Inflation may likely slow down in the coming months due to lower oil prices, as well as the impact of the recent outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus , the Department of Finance said yesterday.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Smart: 5G to boost mobile gaming, e-sports
By Richmond Mercurio | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. is set to further advance the e-sports market in the country through 5G technology.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Health is wealth
By Boo Chanco | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
This Wuhan coronavirus is showing the world that health is indeed wealth… and not just for individuals, but for economies around the world. So much wealth is now being lost and at risk in the aftermath of...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
RFM income grows 10% to P1.22 billion
By Iris Gonzales | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Listed food and beverage company RFM Corp. reported a net income of P1.22 billion last year, up 10 percent year- on-year.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Toyota recalls Lexus RX350, Alphard
By Louella Desiderio | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is conducting a safety recall for 149 units of the Lexus RX350 sports utility vehicle to reprogram the vehicles’ engine control computer and 80 units of the Alphard to replace...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with