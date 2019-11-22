Grab passengers entitled to a refund to receive P1.50 on average

MANILA, Philippines — Grab Philippines said Friday passengers who will get a refund will receive an average of P1.5 each and would depend on the number of trips they took during the period that the ride-hailing company breached its pricing commitment.

The Philippine Competition Commission on Monday slapped Grab a total fine of P23.45 million for breaching its pricing commitments.

The hefty fine covers P11.3 million penalty for the first quarter, P7.1 million for the second quarter, and P5.05 million for the third quarter, wherein a disgorgement mechanism will be applied.

“Ang estimate is around 3 million passengers who took trip during that period (February 2019 to May 2019). If you take P5 million over 3 million, the average is that a passenger would get around P1.50,” Grab Philippines President Brian Cu told a press conference.

“There are some who will get below a peso there are some who will get over a hundred peso. Depende po yun kung gano karami trips he took,” Cu added.

Last year, Grab bought Uber’s ride-sharing and food delivery business in Southeast Asia, the industry's biggest acquisition in the region.

The PCC earlier ordered Uber and Grab to delay the integration of their businesses and continue their separate operations while the antitrust agency examines the domestic implications of the merger.

In the same news conference, Cu maintained that Grab was compliant with transport regulators’ fare matrix.

“Walang overcharging na nagyari. Even if we disclose to consumers how we charge — which we do in the receipt — sangayon naman ito sa fare matrix ng [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board],” he said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral