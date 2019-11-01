Cebu Pacific holds seat sale with over 1 million travel deals

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific announced that it would be holding a seat sale and offer over a million travel deals for 12 days starting Friday, November 1, to kick-off the yuletide season.

From November 1 to 12, the airline said it is launching the last wave of its "Super Seat Fest" which includes lower fares to over 60 destinations and over a million travel deals, which include up to 70% off on hotel deals and buy-one-get-one promos on flights.

To celebrate the coming Christmas season, the "All-out Seat Sale" will include over one million travel deals and will have all of 37 domestic and 25 international destinations up for grabs until November 3, the airline said Thursday. The travel period will last until 2020.

Earlier this year, over two million seats were put up for grabs in Philippine Airlines' domestic seat sale which started on June 28. The travel period is until December 12.

AirAsia also celebrated 600 million guests flown with a sale on six million promotional seats, whose fares went for as low as P60 for flights from Manila, Clark and Cebu to Iloilo, Caticlan and Puerto Princesa. The travel period runs between February 10 and December 15, 2020.