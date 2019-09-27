TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Coca-Cola also shares the Filipinos’ resilient and never-settling character, innate in all that the company does.
Photo Release
‘Going Beyond Good’: Coca-Cola shares stories of its 107 years in the Philippines
(Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, Coca-Cola was first made available when American businessman MA Clarke served ice cold Coca-Cola in soda fountains in 1912. Later on, at the height of WWII, the beverage brand became a universal icon of happiness and home for soldiers. Coca-Cola served as the common “pause that refreshes,” which served and brought people and different nations together at a time of conflict. 

Today, a bottle of Coca-Cola can be found in almost every Filipino home. The brand has lasted and thrived in the country fueled with its passion to serve and refresh more Filipinos.

Having been part of our culture for 107 years, Coca-Cola also shares the Filipinos’ resilient and never-settling character, innate in all that the company does.

This core of goodwill is now voiced in a simple yet powerful manifesto: Go Beyond Good.

Going beyond refreshing to replenishing

The company not just improves its water efficiency in its plants and returning treated water to the environment, but also provides access to water to far-flung communities through the Coca-Cola Agos Program. Photo Release

As the main ingredient and resource for its beverages and production globally, water is undoubtedly at the heart of the company’s business.

Because of this, Coca-Cola committed to replenish 100% of their water usage, practicing responsible water use as a business to safeguard the future for the next generation.

At present, Coca-Cola is going beyond its goal with 124% water replenishment.

The company achieved this not just by improving water efficiency in its plants and returning clean water to the environment, but also by providing access to water to far-flung communities through the Coca-Cola Agos Program.

The program has provided safe potable water and improved sanitation access to 215,000 individuals through 210 Agos sites in 49 provinces in the country.

Going beyond recycling to reinventing

Coca-Cola has recently announced its investment in a state-of-the-art plastic PET bottle recycling facility, a boon to the country’s waste management system. Photo Release

As a total beverage brand, Coca-Cola has constantly addressed the needs and wants of consumers. Nowadays, however, there arises a new need—for the company’s packaging to lessen its impact on the planet’s waste problem.

To lead the battle against packaging waste, Coca-Cola launched its World Without Waste program.

The goal is to collect and recycle 100% of every plastic bottle and aluminum can it sells, and achieve 50% recycled PET usage by 2030, ensuring that the company’s product packaging is created into new, useful materials instead of polluting the earth or ocean.

In the Philippines, Coca-Cola recently announced its investment in a state-of-the-art plastic PET bottle recycling facility, a boon to the country’s waste management system.

On top of this, the company also goes beyond recycling through reinvention and packaging innovation—setting a new standard for sustainable packaging with the launch of a totally-recycled plastic PET (RPET) bottle under its Viva! Mineral Water brand.

This is the country’s first-ever food-grade plastic PET bottle that is designed and produced out of 100% recycled material.

Going beyond supporting to empowering

The Sari-Sari Store Training and Access to Resources (STAR) program has changed the lives of more than 150,000 Filipino women in 68 provinces nationwide. Photo Release

To reach more Filipinos, Coca-Cola has continually supported micro-retailers and sari-sari stores—which drive 90% of their business in the Philippines.

To enhance and sustain the strengths of these players in its value chain, Coca-Cola goes beyond what is expected, setting out in 2010, to empower 5 million women globally by the year 2020.

In the Philippines, the initiative targets 200,000 women.

To date, the Sari-Sari Store Training and Access to Resources (STAR) program—which aims to provide business skills, access to resources, and peer mentoring—has changed the lives of more than 150,000 Filipino women in 68 provinces nationwide.

Going beyond making products to investing in people

Coca-Cola Philippines employs more than 10,000 associates from their bottlers to their distributors, the company’s vast and diverse system is one that goes beyond its operations. Photo Release

As it continues its journey, Coca-Cola asserts that its reason for being has always been people—they are the center of everything they do, by providing them not only refreshing beverages but by also creating shared opportunities.

Their progress has been enriched by so many individuals to whom they attribute their success—from the farmers who provide the natural ingredients for their beverages, to the plant workers in charge of ensuring the quality and safety of each drink, to the distributors and delivery fleets that provide access to their products, to the sari-sari store owner who sells their beverages, down to the consumers who enjoy and support their products.   

While Coca-Cola Philippines employs more than 10,000 associates from their bottlers to their distributors, the company’s vast and diverse system is one that goes beyond its operations and encompasses all people who have become a part of this journey.

 

Join Coca-Cola in its #GoBeyondGood mission and catch its manifesto film at www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6m_iIqck1g.

COCA-COLA RECYCLING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The PNP will have a National Police Clearance System in October. Here’s what you need to know.
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
To be known as the National Police Clearance System (NPCS) — the PNP will fully implement the plan in October this...
Business
Total disrespect for taxpayers
By Boo Chanco | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Our public officials today totally disrespect us, the taxpayers.
Business
Sy siblings top Philippines' Rich List
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The heirs of late retail tycoon Henry Sy Sr. made their debut on Forbes magazine’s 2019 Philippines Rich List and emerged...
Business
A look at iPhone 11 prices in countries that sell them the cheapest
2 days ago
You'll pay less for an iPhone 11 in these countries.
Business
Privately run gaming sector seen to yield P300 billion revenues
By Paolo Romero | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The government does not have to look far to raise additional revenues and can seize upon an untapped “goldmine” that can generate up to P300 billion yearly in fresh revenues, Senate Minority Leader Frankin...
Business
Latest
2 hours ago
Transitflix spearheads evolution of in-transit ads
2 hours ago
Transitflix, a Philippine-based company for hypertargeted in-transit ads, launched its platform under a new name last...
Business
3 hours ago
Globe partner with media board, anti-piracy coalition to fight illicit streaming
3 hours ago
To raise awareness against Illicit Streaming Devices, Globe Telecom, Optical Media Board, and Asia Video Industry Associaion's...
Business
12 hours ago
BSP cuts interest rates anew
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
As expected, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivered another 25 basis points rate cut yesterday as part of an easing...
Business
AllHome lowers public offer price to P11.5/share
By Iris Gonzales | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
AllHome Corp., the Villar Group’s one-stop shop home improvement retail chain, has set the offer price for its initial public offering at P11.50 per share, lower than the P16 per share filed earlier.
12 hours ago
Business
12 hours ago
Stocks finish flat despite rate cut
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The stock market ended flat again yesterday, finishing almost unchanged at 7,896.48.
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with