NAIA is world’s 44th best airport for business travelers

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport was named one of the best airports for business travelers this year.

NAIA ranked 44th on the Globehunter’s World’s Best Airports for Business Travelers list which chose the top 45 countries this year.

Globehunter is the United Kingdom’s business class flight specialist.

“All over the world, airports are a hub for business travellers as they jet off across the globe. However, not all airports are created equal and some offer a far better experience for those who are flying for business,” Globehunter said.

“We’ve taken a look at some of the busiest airports around the world and compared the facilities and services they offer, from the cost of parking to the number of lounges available,” it added.

NAIA earned an overall score of 38.19%.

The Philippine airport was assessed based on the number of passengers, on-time arrival performance, transit time for both private cars and public transport, airport parking price (Euro per day), airport rating, the number of lounges, destinations served and airlines that utilized the airport.

According to the assessment, NAIA has an average of 45,082,544 passengers a day.

It garnered 63.9% on-time arrival performance rating and three of five stars on airport rating.

Japan’s Narita International Airport topped the roster with four of five stars airport rating and 81.1% on-time arrival performance rating.

Below appears the top 10 countries and airports which made it to the Top 45 best airport for business traveler’s list: