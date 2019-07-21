MOTORING
NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
NAIA ranked 44th on the Globehunter’s World’s Best Airports for Business Travelers list. The report chose the top 45 countries this year.
File
NAIA is world’s 44th best airport for business travelers
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport was named one of the best airports for business travelers this year.

NAIA ranked 44th on the Globehunter’s World’s Best Airports for Business Travelers list which chose the top 45 countries this year.

Globehunter is the United Kingdom’s business class flight specialist.

“All over the world, airports are a hub for business travellers as they jet off across the globe. However, not all airports are created equal and some offer a far better experience for those who are flying for business,” Globehunter said.

“We’ve taken a look at some of the busiest airports around the world and compared the facilities and services they offer, from the cost of parking to the number of lounges available,” it added.

NAIA earned an overall score of 38.19%.

The Philippine airport was assessed based on the number of passengers, on-time arrival performance, transit time for both private cars and public transport, airport parking price (Euro per day), airport rating, the number of lounges, destinations served and airlines that utilized the airport.

According to the assessment, NAIA has an average of 45,082,544 passengers a day.

It garnered 63.9% on-time arrival performance rating and three of five stars on airport rating.

Japan’s Narita International Airport topped the roster with four of five stars airport rating and 81.1% on-time arrival performance rating.

Below appears the top 10 countries and airports which made it to the Top 45 best airport for business traveler’s list:

  • Narita International Airport – Japan

  • Los Angeles International Airport – United States of America

  • Frankfurt Airport – Germany

  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol – Netherlands

  • George Bush Intercontinental Airport – United States of America

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – United States of America

  • Munich Airport – Germany

  • Madrid Barajas Airport – Spain

  • Tokyo Haneda Airport – Japan

  • Dubai International Airport – United Arab Emirates

AIRPORT BUSINESS TRAVELLERS GLOBEHUNTER NAIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Family business dynamics
By Francis J. Kong | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Ninety percent of businesses in the world are family businesses.
Business
Sponsored
The biggest lottery jackpot in the world is 190.4M euros – Here's how you can win it!
3 days ago
190.4 million euros is the biggest international lottery jackpot yet, and you can get a chance to win it without leaving the...
Business
Premature conclusions
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
More often than not, we read in the news about various quarters citing audit reports by the Commission on Audit accusing a certain office or person of funds mismanagement, even if the reports are not yet final.
Business
Bad sport, bad for the country
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
“Feedback is the breakfast of champions,” says American author Ken Blanchard. It simply makes sense that an athlete’s training for competition involves starting his day with yesterday’s measurements...
Business
PLDT rolls out home fiber to more key centers
By Richmond Mercurio | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Telco and digital services provider PLDT Inc. continues to expand its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services in the country’s key urban centers to provide more homes and businesses with access to faster internet...
Business
Latest
Yuchengcos to invest more in infra
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The Yuchengco Group of Companies is injecting more funds to support the government’s commitment to spend P9 trillion for crucial infrastructure projects under the Build Build Build program.
19 hours ago
Business
Cirtek taps US tech giant for development of 5G
By Iris Gonzales | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Cirtek Electronics Corp. (CEC) has bagged a multi-million dollar deal with a US-based technology giant to help manufacture 5G wireless systems.
19 hours ago
Business
Ayala launches Data Base for digital transformation
By Iris Gonzales | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, has launched Data Base as part of its group wide digital transformation.
19 hours ago
Business
FAMI bullish on Phl economy
By Iris Gonzales | July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
First Metro Asset Management Inc. (FAMI) is urging corporates to place their bets on the Philippine economy.
19 hours ago
Business
Villar-led mass housing unit expands at exponential pace
July 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Bria Homes, until recently a fledging player in the real estate industry, has emerged as the fastest-growing mass housing developer in the Philippines, as the takeover of the Villar Group allowed it to benefit from...
19 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with