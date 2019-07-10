NEW ON NETFLIX
The new officers of the Harvard Business School OPM. (From left) Juancho Robles, auditor; Pinky Tobiano, chairman; ambassador Joey Antonio; William Tiu Lim, president; Danny Ibasco, vice president; Jen Uy, secretary; Raj Uttamchandani, treasurer.
Photo Release
Mega Global’s William Tiu Lim is new head of Harvard alum group
(Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Harvard Business School Owner/President Management (OPM) Group inducted its 2019 officers at EDSA Shangri-La Hotel last June 20 with William Tiu Lim, president and chief executive officer of Mega Global Corporation, named president.

The group was established in the Philippines in 2007 with over 50 members composed of the top Business School’s alumni who attended the Executive Education program designed to equip heads and owners of companies to take their leadership expertise to the next level.

Mega Global Corporation, meanwhile, is the leading manufacturer and distributor of canned goods — particularly Mega Sardines that is now the number one sardines brand in the Philippines, and other high-quality, value-for-money products: Mega Creations Premium Sardines, Mega Tuna and Mega Prime Canned Vegetables.

Given the scope of the business and its continued expansion, Tiu Lim said the program has empowered him better as an industry leader.

“The Harvard Business School program for OPM, which I took back in 2015, has enabled me to strategize better for my company, in expanding and learning how to sustain the business over time, and even with concepts such as succession planning. It opened my mind to apply different strategies in global or business to business perspectives,” he explained. 

Mega Global Corp's William Tiu Lim, newly inducted president of Harvard Business School OPM (Owners Presidents Management). Photo Release

Tiu Lim has been a Harvard OPM Philippines member since 2017, which helped him continue learning even after graduating from the Harvard program. “Among the notable activities and programs that I have joined in the organization are the case study sessions, where we have roundtable, open discussions on timely and relevant situations. Here, we take turns to host, and eventually learn from each other. The added value is that we network and benefit from all the ideas put forth, especially since each member brings in their own expertise. These equipped me with new strategies for advancement.”

Networking is another aspect that he has enjoyed from his membership. Activities and events were opportunities for major enterprise owners and presidents to gather together and meet as fellows who live and do business at the highest levels.

As he takes over from former president Pinky Tobiano of Qualibet Testing Laboratories, Tiu Lim and his board of officers composed of Danny Ibasco of Fortman Cline Capital Markets as vice president for OPM, Jen Uy of Waltermart Supermarket Inc. as secretary, Raj Uttamchandani of Esquire Financing as treasurer, Juancho Robles of ChanRobles & Company as auditor, and Carol Dominguez of John Clements Consultants, Inc. as press relations, promise to strengthen networking abilities among members as they invite new and active alumni to join in.

The officers will be active in seeking alliances with other organizations within the Harvard Business School or Alumni Associations, with the thrust of setting up investors and giving scholarships toward the Harvard Business OPM program.   

 

For more information about the Harvard Business School OPM organization in the Philippines, visit www.hbsph.com

HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL MEGA GLOBAL
Philstar
