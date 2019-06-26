TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Manila
The Philippine capital jumped 29 places in Mercer’s annual report, the fourth sharpest climb worldwide.
Jun Acculador/CC BY-ND, File
Manila rises 29 places in 'Cost of Living' survey
(Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 7:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila is now the 109th costliest city in the world, making one of the highest ascents worldwide amid the Philippine economy's robust growth, Mercer’s 2019 “Cost of Living” survey released Wednesday found.

The Philippine capital jumped 29 places in Mercer’s annual report, the fourth sharpest climb worldwide.

“Manila’s rise in ranking was largely due to a marked increase in foreign investment and a buoyant expatriate market, as well as the movement of other cities,” Mercer said.

With its sky-high rents, Hong Kong remains the world’s costliest city, Mercer reported, adding that eight of the world’s top 10 most expensive cities are in Asia.

Other cities that took the top spots are Tokyo (2), Singapore (3), Seoul (4), Zurich (5), Shanghai (6), Ashgabat (7), Beijing (8), New York City (9) and Shenzhen (10).

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan saw the biggest rise in rankings, jumping 36 places from 43rd in 2018 “as a result of the country’s shortage of currency and imported goods driving up prices.”

“Despite the relatively high cost of living, many organizations still see a strong business rationale for moving talent into and within the region,” said Mario Ferraro, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader for Asia, Middle East and Africa.

“At the same time, cost considerations are still an issue, and we are seeing an increased focus on having a clear business case for the assignment, as well as measuring the return on investment,” Ferraro added.

Mercer said its data for cost of living and rental accommodation cost comparisons are derived from a survey conducted in March 2019. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Globe unveils first 5G postpaid plans for Filipinos
7 hours ago
Globe makes PH the first country to experience commercial 5G fixed wireless internet in SEA.
Business
Decongesting Metro Manila
By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
At last… an order that should have been given three years ago was issued last week. President Duterte has signed Administrative...
Business
Philippines economy: The Goldilocks scenario
By Gerardo P. Sicat | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Speaking before the Wallace Business Forum recently, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said that the Philippine economy is in the Goldilocks phase.
Business
Sponsored
Driving sustainable mobility in the Philippines with hybrid cars
By Euden Valdez | 5 days ago
Held last May 29 at the Grand Hyatt Manila, it is the first time that Toyota Motor Philippines has assembled a hybrid technology...
Business
Bank creditors convert Hanjin exposure to equity
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
Philippine banks have converted part of their loan exposure to Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Philippines Inc. (HHIC-Phil)...
Business
Latest
1 hour ago
Anti-red tape body claims high resolution rate despite lack of IRR, chief
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Anti-Red Tape Authority on Wednesday claimed to have posted a high resolution rate on complaints it has received even...
Business
19 hours ago
Stocks snap 5-day win streak ahead of G20, US-China meet
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The stock market snapped its winning streak yesterday as investors chose to wait for the outcome of the Group of 20 meeting...
Business
19 hours ago
Trade negotiators hold talks ahead of Xi-Trump meeting
19 hours ago
Top Chinese and US trade negotiators have held telephone talks ahead of a crunch meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and...
Business
Businesses turn more optimistic in Q2, but consumers wary of higher prices
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Businesses turned more optimistic for the second straight quarter in the second quarter, but Filipino consumers are wary of higher prices and expenses, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported yesterday.
19 hours ago
Business
DOF: Relax audit rules in sale of gov’t assets
By Mary Grace Padin | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Finance (DOF) has directed the Privatization Management Office (PMO) and Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) to discuss with the Commission on Audit (COA) ways to relax auditing rules that...
19 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with