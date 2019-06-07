TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BLACKPINK
Shopee Philippines last month announced it will bring back Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé to Manila and that Filipino “Blinks” could have a chance to meet the girls by being one of the “top spenders” on the online shop.
Shopee.ph
DTI probes #ShopeeScam amid outrage from BLACKPINK fans
(Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry said Friday it launched an investigation into a promo for a meet-and-greet event that e-commerce website Shopee Philippines organized for Kpop girl group BLACKPINK amid accusations from Filipino fans that the online shop failed to deliver on its promise.

Shopee Philippines last month announced it will bring back Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé to Manila and that Filipino “Blinks” could have a chance to meet the girls by being one of the “top spenders” on the online shop.

But blinks took to social media their rage on the day of the event and accused Shopee of “scamming” them after some fans didn’t receive tickets despite being notified that they were one of the top spenders, sending #ShopeeScam to Twitter’s top trending topic.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said his agency started an investigation into #ShopeeScam, adding that the probe could be finished in a week.

Lopez said Shopee will be penalized if found negligent, adding that fans could get a refund if the online shopping platform failed to deliver on its promise.

“We’re investigating this because we have received many reports and we will find out who launched this promo. Is it the fansite or Shopee that created the promo? We have to protect the consumers who participated in the promo,” Lopez said in Filipino.

“We have also reached out to the operators of Shopee in the Philippines to get their side because we received the reports less than an hour ago,” he added.

Some Filipino blinks reportedly spent over P100,000 on products sold on Shopee Philippines in a bid to meet BLACKPINK — Shopee’s first regional brand ambassador.

Shopee issued an apology on Friday, saying the event “fell short of the high standards that Shopee users and BLACKPINK fans expect.”

“Although we took immediate steps as soon as we discovered the problems to ensure the rightful winners of our contest could claim their prizes, we know that the entire process caused confusion, disappointment, and upset for many,” the company said.

“We are reaching out to all those affected by this issue, and we are also taking steps to ensure that such an incident does not occur again in the future,” it added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

BLACKPINK SHOPEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Someone from Philippines could win a $530M jackpot this week
1 day ago
The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $530 million. That huge amount...
Business
Solar micro grid
By Boo Chanco | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Both houses of Congress have approved an important legislative proposal granting a franchise to Solar Para Sa Bayan to put up solar micro grids in remote and unserved or underserved areas in selected provinces.
Business
SMC eyes 1,200 MW power from renewables by 2024
By Danessa Rivera | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. (SMC) aims to complete 1,200 megawatts (MW) of various renewable energy projects by 2024 as it ramps up its clean energy portfolio, its top official said.
Business
Fujian, the land of billionaires
By Iris Gonzales | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
It might well be called the land of Asia’s first billionaires.
Business
Love for family
By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
It is almost 5 a.m. this early Tuesday morning, June 4, when I decided to write this column.
Business
Latest
14 hours ago
DA seeks procurement exception in drive vs ASF
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking exception in the procurement process as the government intensifies measures against...
Business
Index returns to green despite inflation uptick
By Iris Gonzales | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index managed to end in positive territory yesterday despite the uptick in inflation.
14 hours ago
Business
Aboitiz on track to meet carbon reduction targets
By Louise Maureen Simeon | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. is on track to meet its goal of reducing carbon footprint by next year amid a renewed partnership with the government.
14 hours ago
Business
Inflation uptick temporary, won’t stall further rate cuts
By Czeriza Valencia | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The unexpected uptick in inflation last month is temporary and unlikely to prevent further cuts in interest rates, London-based think tank Capital Economics said yesterday.
14 hours ago
Business
DMCI Homes expands land bank to 150 has
By Iris Gonzales | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
DMCI Homes, the property developer of Consunji-owned DMCI Holdings Inc., has expanded its land bank to support its expansion nationwide.
14 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with