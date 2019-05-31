TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Inflation
This July 4, 2018 photo shows a meat vendor at Nepa Q-Mart market in Kamuning, Quezon City. Inflation likely remained tame in May although higher transportation cost and prices of some food items provided upward price pressures during the month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Bangko Sentral pegs May inflation at 2.8%-3.6%
(Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation likely remained tame in May although higher transportation cost and prices of some food items provided upward price pressures within the month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

In a statement, the BSP Department of Economic Research said it expects inflation to settle within 2.8%-3.6% range in May.

If the lower end of the BSP’s forecast range is realized, this would fall below the 3% recorded in April and would stay within the central bank’s 2%-4% target range.

“Upside price pressures could emanate from the jeepney fare adjustment in Central Visayas and higher prices of selected food items. Positive base effects could also account for temporary price pressures in May,” the BSP said.

“Meanwhile, lower rice and domestic oil prices alongside downward adjustment in electricity rates are seen to help temper inflation for the month,” it added.

Year-to-date, price growth averaged 3.6%, well within the BSP’s annual target.

In a bid to power growth amid benign inflation and tight liquidity conditions, the BSP this month cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% from a decade-high of 4.75%. It also announced a three-step reduction in bank reserves from 18% to 16%.

READ: BSP announces phased cuts in bank reserves | BSP cuts policy rate amid benign inflation, slow Q1 GDP growth

“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to be watchful of evolving price trends to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with maintaining price stability,” the central bank said.

The government will release the official inflation data for May on June 6. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
How Filipinos can play to win $444 million – without leaving the Philippines!
1 day ago
Filipinos, too, can win American lottery jackpots from home!
Business
Economic takeoff
By Boo Chanco | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
It happened during the Ramos watch. It seemed that FVR had successfully lined up most of the things needed for economic growth and we were poised for take-off. Then, external and internal forces combined to abort...
Business
Sponsored
Vietnam's NutiFood launches dairy factory in Sweden
9 hours ago
NutiFood, a premier Vietnamese dairy company, has recently launched a factory in Sweden.
Business
China steps up threat to cut supply of rare earths to US
18 hours ago
Chinese state media dangled Wednesday the threat of cutting exports of rare earths to the US as a counter-strike in the trade...
Business
Philippines among slowest in mobile internet speed worldwide
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Mobile internet speeds in the Philippines continue to lag behind most countries in the world, ranking 11th slowest in upload...
Business
Latest
Sponsored
2 hours ago
Dyson receives PEZA Outstanding Exporters Award
2 hours ago
Dyson has received the prestigious PEZA awards for its excellence in manufacturing and export.
Business
18 hours ago
PAL raising capital stock ahead of re-IPO
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
PAL Holdings, the operator of flag-carrier Philippine Airlines, has taken off with its plans to do a re-initial public offering...
Business
18 hours ago
Japan firms commit support to Philippines transport projects
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Japanese companies have committed to support various transport projects and programs in the country, according to the Department...
Business
Gov’t debt slightly contracts to P7.8 T in April
By Mary Grace Padin | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
The national government’s debt pile contracted slightly to P7.787 trillion as of end-April due mainly to the strengthening of the peso which lowered the value of the country’s external debt, according...
18 hours ago
Business
Index gets boost from foreign buying
By Iris Gonzales | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
Foreign buying propped up the stock market yesterday, sustaining the previous day’s gains.
18 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with