^

Sports

San Diego eases off, grabs solo lead in 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 7:09am
San Diego eases off, grabs solo lead in 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Four years ago, Marie Antoinette San Diego delivered her finest moment when she emerged the national champion.

But the deep pressure of defending it and sustaining the excellence that she displayed took a toll on her personal life, and she never got to repeat that feat.

Until she found a way to overcome it — by calming her nerves and just enjoying the moment.

The Zen-like transformation proved beneficial for the 27-year-old Filipina Woman International Master as she stormed to the solo lead with a shock 41-move victory over top seed and erstwhile pace-setter WIM Bordoloi Pratitee of India in the fifth round of the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships at the Amorap in Misamis Occidental Thursday night.

“Na-pressure ako magperform, so parang imbes na masaya hindi ko na na enjoy,” said San Diego. “Kaya ang ginagawa ko, iniisip ko lang pag chess, laro lang.”

That worked wonders for her as she zoomed alone on top with 4.5 points, half a point ahead of the three-player chase pack of Pratitee, Indian WFM Shree Reddy Keerti and Indonesian WIM Shafira Devi Herfesa with four points each.

Keerti drew with Filipina WFM Shania Mae Mendoza via perpetual check for a 30-move standoff in a Queen’s Pawn game while Herfesa turned a lost position into a 71-move triumph over Filipina WIM Ruelle Canino in their super sharp Sicilian duel.

It was San Diego’s fourth win in all in a span that included two WGM scalps of countrywoman Janelle Mae Frayna and Mongolian Altan-Ulzii Enkhtuul.

She is now four rounds away from topping the nine-round event financed by host Gov. Henry Oaminal, Sr. and backed by the PSC and WR Chess and clinching the WGM title given to the eventual solo champion.

San Diego will battle Herfesa in the sixth round Saturday as the tournament took a break last Friday.

In the open class, FM Alekhine Nouri went an exchange up but couldn’t convert it and settled for a 49-move split with Indian IM Bala Chandra Prasad Dhulipalla in their Caro-kann showdown to stay the highest ranked Filipino at a share of No. 3 with three others with 3.5 points each.

That group was half a point behind co-leaders IM Erdene Baasansuren of Mongolia and GM Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam.

CHESS

MARIE ANTOINETTE SAN DIEGO

MARY SAN DIEGO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ultimate pro' Clarkson moves up NBA&rsquo;s all-time bench scoring list

'Ultimate pro' Clarkson moves up NBA’s all-time bench scoring list

By Alder Almo | 14 hours ago
Surrounded by championship-caliber talent on the New York Knicks, the Filipino-American guard is learning that his greatest...
Sports
fbtw
Eala tries to counter Czech curse, faces Valentova for Hong Kong Open quarters slot

Eala tries to counter Czech curse, faces Valentova for Hong Kong Open quarters slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
A second straight quarterfinal berth is at stake as Alex Eala tries to finally score one on Czech ace Tereza Valentova in...
Sports
fbtw
SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy

SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy

1 day ago
Coming off a breakthrough showing at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will...
Sports
fbtw
Future taekwondo heroes take mat

Future taekwondo heroes take mat

1 day ago
Coming off a breakthrough showing at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will...
Sports
fbtw
Ordizo takes down Vietnamese WGM in breakthrough win at ASEAN+ chess tilt

Ordizo takes down Vietnamese WGM in breakthrough win at ASEAN+ chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The 18-year-old Alaminos, Pangasinan native delivered possibly the biggest victory of her young life — against Woman...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT stuns Creamline

PLDT stuns Creamline

7 hours ago
Resurgent PLDT roared to its third straight victory, disposing of erstwhile unbeaten Creamline, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23...
Sports
fbtw
Generals on track for quarters bonus

Generals on track for quarters bonus

7 hours ago
 Emilio Aguinaldo College big man Jacob Shanoda has turned from zero to hero in a just few days.
Sports
fbtw
Zverev, Djokovic fall in paris upset galore

Zverev, Djokovic fall in paris upset galore

7 hours ago
Alexander Zverev said he was “annoyed” at having to justify being world number one as he lost his opening match...
Sports
fbtw

Converge on verge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 7 hours ago
Qualifying for the semifinals has been an elusive goal for Converge since joining the PBA in 2022-23. In seven of 10 conferences, the FiberXers went to the quarterfinals but never advanced. This season, Converge...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with