San Diego eases off, grabs solo lead in 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Four years ago, Marie Antoinette San Diego delivered her finest moment when she emerged the national champion.

But the deep pressure of defending it and sustaining the excellence that she displayed took a toll on her personal life, and she never got to repeat that feat.

Until she found a way to overcome it — by calming her nerves and just enjoying the moment.

The Zen-like transformation proved beneficial for the 27-year-old Filipina Woman International Master as she stormed to the solo lead with a shock 41-move victory over top seed and erstwhile pace-setter WIM Bordoloi Pratitee of India in the fifth round of the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships at the Amorap in Misamis Occidental Thursday night.

“Na-pressure ako magperform, so parang imbes na masaya hindi ko na na enjoy,” said San Diego. “Kaya ang ginagawa ko, iniisip ko lang pag chess, laro lang.”

That worked wonders for her as she zoomed alone on top with 4.5 points, half a point ahead of the three-player chase pack of Pratitee, Indian WFM Shree Reddy Keerti and Indonesian WIM Shafira Devi Herfesa with four points each.

Keerti drew with Filipina WFM Shania Mae Mendoza via perpetual check for a 30-move standoff in a Queen’s Pawn game while Herfesa turned a lost position into a 71-move triumph over Filipina WIM Ruelle Canino in their super sharp Sicilian duel.

It was San Diego’s fourth win in all in a span that included two WGM scalps of countrywoman Janelle Mae Frayna and Mongolian Altan-Ulzii Enkhtuul.

She is now four rounds away from topping the nine-round event financed by host Gov. Henry Oaminal, Sr. and backed by the PSC and WR Chess and clinching the WGM title given to the eventual solo champion.

San Diego will battle Herfesa in the sixth round Saturday as the tournament took a break last Friday.

In the open class, FM Alekhine Nouri went an exchange up but couldn’t convert it and settled for a 49-move split with Indian IM Bala Chandra Prasad Dhulipalla in their Caro-kann showdown to stay the highest ranked Filipino at a share of No. 3 with three others with 3.5 points each.

That group was half a point behind co-leaders IM Erdene Baasansuren of Mongolia and GM Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam.