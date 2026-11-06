Pagdanganan explodes with 65, storms into Top 25; Ardina stays in hunt, but Arejola falters

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan finally unleashed the explosive game that has made her one of the LPGA Tour’s most formidable power hitters. She fired an eagle-spiked seven-under 65 to stage a stunning turnaround and catapult herself into a share of 25th after three rounds of the LPGA Q-Series Qualifying Stage at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida Thursday (Friday Manila time).

After struggling to find her rhythm with a 75 in Tuesday’s opening round at the Bobcat course, the big-hitting Filipina came roaring back with a spectacular display of power and precision at Panther, producing two eagles and four birdies against just one bogey to vault 100 places up the leaderboard.

More importantly, the ICTSI-backed ace put herself firmly back in the hunt for one of the coveted Top 55 and ties berths to the Final Stage, moving from a share of 125th to joint 25th at two-under 214 with 18 holes left in the second-to-last qualifying stage.

It was the kind of statement round Pagdanganan desperately needed — and one that underscored her ability to turn a difficult campaign around with one explosive performance.

She wasted little time setting the tone, opening her charge with three birdies in the first four holes at the back nine before showcasing her trademark power with an eagle on the par-5 16th.

After making the turn, she suffered her lone setback with a bogey on No. 1 but quickly regained her momentum, answering with another spectacular eagle-3 on the fourth. Three consecutive pars followed before she capped her brilliant round with a birdie on No. 8, completing a sizzling 34-31 card.

Counting her 74 at Panther on Wednesday, Pagdanganan has now put herself in a strong position to secure a return ticket to the LPGA Q-Series Final Stage, although another solid performance in Friday’s final round at Panther remains crucial to keeping her bid on track.

While she remained well off the pace for low honors, trailing leader Wenbo Lu of China by 10 strokes, the Filipina’s dramatic leap up the standings provided a timely boost to her campaign to reclaim her LPGA Tour card.

Lu maintained control with a three-under 68, bringing her three-round total to 204.

Pagdanganan, however, has a more immediate objective: stay inside the Top 55 and ties and punch her ticket to the Final Stage, where the stakes will be considerably higher.

The Final Stage is set from November 19-23 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama. The grueling 90-hole test, featuring a cut after 72 holes, will determine the recipients of LPGA Tour membership for the 2027 season. The top 25 finishers and ties will earn LPGA Tour cards, while all players completing the full 90 holes will secure Epson Tour status for next year, keeping another pathway to the LPGA Tour open.

ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina also delivered a strong third-round performance, carding a 71 at Panther to climb into a share of 50th at 216.

Ardina’s round proved equally significant in the context of the qualification race, as she moved from joint 65th into the projected Top 55 cutoff zone, with the two-over 218 mark serving as the projected qualifying line.

She opened with two birdies in her first six holes before navigating a roller-coaster stretch from No. 12, where a bogey-birdie-bogey sequence tempered her charge. Still, she recovered sufficiently to post a 34-37 card and position herself for a possible Final Stage berth.

With Pagdanganan mounting a spectacular resurgence and Ardina holding a place inside the projected qualifying bracket, the Philippines now has two players with legitimate opportunities to advance, although both will need to sustain their momentum in the decisive final round.

Tomi Arejola, meanwhile, suffered a costly setback just when she appeared poised to make a serious run at qualification.

Coming off an impressive 67 at Bobcat Wednesday that propelled her to a share of 44th, Arejola struggled to reproduce that form at Panther, stumbling to a birdie-less 79 marred by two double bogeys. The slide dropped her to joint 148th at 223, leaving her in danger of missing the cut.

She will need a major rebound in the final round back at Bobcat, hoping to rediscover the sharpness and scoring touch that powered her impressive second-round performance and mount a last-ditch bid to advance.

Abby Arevalo, on the other hand, saw her campaign virtually unravel after a 79 at Bobcat, leaving her languishing in joint 193rd with a 234 aggregate and all but out of contention.

For Pagdanganan and Ardina, however, the final 18 holes present an opportunity to turn promising third-round gains into a coveted ticket to the Final Stage – with the former’s electrifying 65 providing the biggest boost yet to the Philippine charge.