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Olivarez National Open tennis tilt to showcase top guns, rising stars

Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 11:25am
Olivarez National Open tennis tilt to showcase top guns, rising stars

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Olivarez and John Benedict Aguilar launch their respective bids for the crown Tuesday, November 3, but a deep and competitive field promises to make the opening rounds of the Mayor Edwin Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships anything but routine at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque indoor clay courts in Sucat.

Olivarez faces David Abordo, while Aguilar squares off with Calvin Chung as the top two seeds look to establish early momentum in the week-long P415,000 tournament featuring the country's leading campaigners and a promising crop of emerging talents.

But while the seeded players carry the weight of expectations, they can hardly afford to take their opening assignments lightly. The depth of the 32-player singles draw, coupled with the presence of seasoned campaigners and hungry newcomers, sets the stage for possible reversals and early-round surprises that could dramatically reshape the title chase.

Veterans Nilo Ledama, Vicente Anasta and Noel Damian are among those expected to provide stiff opposition, along with Eric Tangub, Loucas Fernandez and Elvin Geluz, all eager to make their presence felt in a field where experience, consistency and composure under pressure could prove decisive.

Beyond the competition, the annual championship underscores the Olivarez family's continuing commitment to Philippine tennis, providing a regular competitive platform where established players can sustain their edge while rising talents gain valuable exposure and experience against stronger opposition.

Sponsored by Mayor Edwin Olivarez and Rep. Eric Olivarez, the tournament forms part of the family's long-running effort to help develop the sport, nurture promising players and give both veteran and emerging campaigners opportunities to sharpen their skills and test themselves against the country's best.

The singles champion stands to pocket P100,000, while the runner-up receives P50,000. The prize money extends down to the qualifiers and Round of 16 losers, ensuring that more participants share in the rewards of competing in the event, supported by Dunlop, Philta, ICON Golf & Sports, Universal Tennis Rating and Palawan Group of Companies.

Also on tap is the men's doubles competition, where the winning tandem will take home P50,000. Headlining the doubles cast are the Olivarez-Ledama and Aguilar-Rolly Saga combinations, while Damian teams up with Brysl Libao and Geluz partners with Al-Zayeed Baid.

Still, much of the spotlight will remain on the singles competition, where several intriguing first-round matchups could produce early fireworks.

Ledama takes on Christian Gorges, Anasta battles Cristiano Calingasan, Damian collides with Lucas Go, Fernandez faces Hans Asistio, Tangub squares off with Gurkan Nasilbilirsen, while Geluz trades shots with Krelz Gecosala. (Pool story)

TENNIS
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