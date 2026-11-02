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La Salle's Tovera, UE's Onate stand tall in UAAP basketball week

Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 1:09pm
La Salle's Tovera, UE's Onate stand tall in UAAP basketball week
Joaquin Tovera of La Salle and UE's Sy Oñate
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — When the lights are brightest, normal rookies usually crumble under pressure.

The thing is, Joaquin Tovera is no ordinary first year player.

Still playing without La Salle ace guard Jacob Cortez, the Green Archers relied on spitfire rookie Tovera to lead their squad to a huge 76-73 overtime win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 32 minutes of action Saturday to help La Salle string together three straight wins and move to solo third place with a 6-4 record.

Because of his exploits, Tovera was named the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for the period of October 28 to October 31.

“Not having Jacob is a big thing, but you know, I just want to do what’s best for the team,” Tovera, who scored 11 in the first half, told reporters after the win.

“I'm not really trying to be the best player. I'm just trying to be the best player for the team to win the game. Just doing what's best for the team.”

The rookie guard edged Ateneo’s Jared Bahay, Far Eastern University’s Kirby Mongcopa and National University’s Mo Diassana in the voting among print and online reporters covering the UAAP beat.

Over in the women’s division, another diminutive guard stole the spotlight, this time at the expense of the Lady Archers.

University of the East guard Sy Oñate led the Lady Warriors to snap a 31-game losing streak, spanning more than two years, as they squeaked past La Salle, 68-65 last Wednesday.

She erupted for 25 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal in UE’s victory, which was their first triumph since September 22, 2024, that coincidentally also came against La Salle.

“Sobrang grateful lang po ako sa mga teammates ko na pinagkatiwalaan ako sa loob ng court and pinaghirapan po namin ito. Mula first round, as in nag-sacrifice po kami na maipanalo po ang mga game, makabalik sa second round,” Oñate said.

“Importante po talaga sa amin yung teamwork and tiwala sa isa’t isa na makuha namin yung panalo.”

UE improved to 1-7 under coach Ian Valdez.

Oñate got the women’s weekly award over UST’s Oma Onianwa and Brigette Santos, FEU’s Amayah Espanol and NU’s Ann Pingol. (CPC pool story)

JOAQUIN TOVERA

SY OÃ±ATE

UAAP

UAAP BASKETBALL

UAAP PLAYER OF THE WEEK

UAAP PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

UAAP SEASON 89
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