Kim, Avaricio forge battle for ICTSI Apo title

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Kim Seoyun delivered the decisive late punch in a gripping, see-saw battle with Chanelle Avaricio Wednesday here, birdieing the closing hole to fire a 71, force a tie for the lead, and set up a potentially explosive final-round showdown for the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic crown and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour season-ending spotlight.

Kim erased a one-stroke overnight deficit with an early birdie, then displayed nerves of steel with a string of gutsy pars as the demanding Apo Golf and Country Club layout, compounded by the punishing heat and shifting winds, tested the leaders’ resolve and shot-making.

Avaricio, meanwhile, endured a mid-round struggle that threatened to derail her bid to pull away. But the co-leader rediscovered her rhythm at a crucial juncture, stringing together three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 14 to regain the lead and put herself in position to double her overnight advantage at three-under overall.

Just when Avaricio appeared poised to take control of the championship, however, Apo’s unforgiving finishing hole delivered another twist.

Kim rose to the occasion on the par-5 18th, producing clutch shots and a pressure-packed 12-foot putt to cap her round with a birdie and a 71. Avaricio, unable to match the finishing surge, holed out with a three-putt miscue for a 72, leaving the two contenders deadlocked at 142 after 36 holes.

Despite a strong finish that put her on the cusp of a maiden victory, Kim rued the missed birdie opportunities that could have given her a bigger advantage after a challenging day on the course.

Reflecting on her performance, Kim was pleased with her approach shots but admitted that her putting let her down, despite hitting 15 greens in regulation.

“My approach shots worked pretty well today. I hit 15 greens and had a lot of birdie chances, but I struggled with my putting. The putts just weren’t dropping, so it was kind of sayang,” said Kim..

With an experienced campaigner like Avaricio standing in her way, Kim is bracing for a fierce battle in the final round. Rather than dwell on the pressure of the occasion, she intends to savor the moment and stay focused on her game.

“I would enjoy my game and try to embrace the moment,” she said.

Avaricio shrugged off her late misstep, remaining confident of extending her winning streak as she guns for a potential fourth title of the season.

“I three-putted the last hole, but okay lang. The rest of my putting really clicked because I missed a lot of greens. I think, overall, I only hit 10 greens today,” said Avaricio, who carded four birdies and four bogeys in an up-and-down round.

Asked to assess her rival, Avaricio was quick to acknowledge Kim’s strong performance, noting that her putting simply did not go her way.

“Kim is a really good player. Actually, she played really well today. Yung putting niya wasn’t dropping lang. I’ll just try to have fun, you know, focus on myself, and wish her the best,” she said.

Avaricio expects patience and composure under pressure to be crucial in the final round as she looks to maintain her advantage and secure another victory.

“I think it will boil down to patience and, you know, how well you handle the pressure. Honestly, I’ll just do my best tomorrow, and hopefully, I’ll make more birdies and fewer mistakes,” she added.

The late reversal sets the stage for a compelling final-round duel between contrasting but equally determined contenders: Avaricio, a multi-titled campaigner with the experience and pedigree to thrive under pressure, and Kim, a hungry challenger chasing her maiden victory and a breakthrough moment after a string of near-misses on the tour.

With the championship hanging in the balance, neither player can afford a momentary lapse. Kim has shown she can summon her best when the pressure mounts, while Avaricio has already demonstrated the scoring power to turn a tight contest in her favor. Their latest exchange suggests the battle for the title could go down to the final holes.

But while the two leaders have emerged as the players to beat, Princess Superal has kept herself firmly in the hunt, ensuring that the championship race is far from a two-player affair.

Superal mounted a stirring mid-round recovery, turning what had threatened to be an over-par outing into a 71 to catch erstwhile co-leader Harmie Constantino, who slipped to a 74. The two stood at 144, just two strokes behind Kim and Avaricio, leaving them well within striking distance if the leaders falter.

Constantino, who had shared the lead entering the day, will also need a strong response after losing ground. Her challenge, however, remains alive, with the two-shot gap offering a realistic opportunity to rejoin the title fight should she find her early-round form.

Further back, Daniella Uy carded a 72 for 146, followed by Yvon Bisera at 147 after a 73 and Sarah Ababa at 148 following a 72. All three face a steep climb, but Apo has proved capable of punishing even the slightest lapse, making a late charge possible if the leaders struggle to maintain their composure.

Still, the burden of momentum rests squarely on Kim and Avaricio, whose closing-hole drama has turned the final round into a high-stakes test of nerve, precision and championship temperament. (Pool story)