Heavy rains halt NCAA game between Bombers, Lions

MANILA, Philippines — The NCAA has postponed the game between the Jose Rizal University and the San Beda Red Lions due to unplayable court conditions.

The game, played at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, was cancelled at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter as rains bombarded Metro Manila.

JRU was leading 9-3 in the first quarter, when players slipped on the court.

Game officials then asked for a break in the game to discuss the safety of the players.

And after about 40 minutes, the game was called off.

The San Beda-JRU game has been cancelled due to unsafe playing conditions. The Heavy Bombers were leading, 9-3, at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter. @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/CJZaBMgFM1 — Ralph Edwin Villanueva (@_ralphedwin) September 18, 2026

San Beda was shooting for its first win in NCAA Season 102, while JRU was pushing for a second straight victory.

The league said the game will be held on a later date.

For now, the second match between the Letran Knights and the San Sebastian Stags will push through as scheduled.