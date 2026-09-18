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Heavy rains halt NCAA game between Bombers, Lions

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 5:06pm
Heavy rains halt NCAA game between Bombers, Lions
JRU's Lawrence Mangubat
(NCAA Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines — The NCAA has postponed the game between the Jose Rizal University and the San Beda Red Lions due to unplayable court conditions. 

The game, played at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, was cancelled at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter as rains bombarded Metro Manila. 

JRU was leading 9-3 in the first quarter, when players slipped on the court. 

Game officials then asked for a break in the game to discuss the safety of the players. 

And after about 40 minutes, the game was called off. 

San Beda was shooting for its first win in NCAA Season 102, while JRU was pushing for a second straight victory. 

The league said the game will be held on a later date. 

For now, the second match between the Letran Knights and the San Sebastian Stags will push through as scheduled. 

BASKETBALL

JRU HEAVY BOMBERS

NCAA

SAN BEDA RED LIONS
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