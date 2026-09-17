Xavier legends to star at Mighty Sports inauguration

MANILA, Philippines — Legends of Xavier School will have a grand reunion when the basketball courts at the Mighty Sports Center in Acrocity are to be inaugurated on September 27 in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

Apart from the legendary trio of Chris Tiu, Joseph Yeo and TY Tang, other former stars of the school who are expected to join the event and play in the charity event are current PBA stars Jeron Teng, Tyler Tio, Isaac Go and Ralph Cu.

They will play against the Malolos Bulacan Agilas of Mayor Christian Natividad.

Proceeds and support from this special event will benefit the Persons with Disabilities Malolos Foundation and the Xavier School Association Retired Colleagues, Incorporated.

The other beneficiaries are the Guiguiteno student-athletes who made a mark in the regional and national levels of competitions.

The basketball courts are the latest additions to the facilities of Mighty Sports after the opening of the pickleball and badminton courts.

Acrocity is a fully integrated commercial and industrial development of Czark Mak Corporation, chaired by Caesar Wongchuking.

“It’s our own way to give back to the Guiguinto community, and of course, to our beloved school, Xavier,” said Wongchuking. “We are glad that friends and former players of Mighty Sports are going to play and grace the event.”

Envisioned as a ‘Live, Work, Play’lifestyle hub, AcroCity is becoming the place to be in Guiguinto, being home to Acro Residences Hotel, restaurants like Cafe de Margaux and Mt. Fuji and event venues (Ang Hardin) and NDW Plaza — named after the Wongchuking family matriarch Nelia D. Wongchuking — and the T12 Polo Land. (Contributed story)