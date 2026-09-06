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Loman loses in cage comeback

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 3:11pm
Loman loses in cage comeback
Stephen Loman
(BRAVE FC)

MANILA, Philippines -- Stephen Loman’s return to the cage ended in defeat. 

Three years since he last competed, Loman absorbed a unanimous-decision loss against Georgia’s Lasha Abramishvili Sunday morning (Manila time) at the historic Pula Arena in Croatia. 

All three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of Abramishvili after three rounds in their BRAVE CF 108 matchup. 

“The Sniper”, who took some time to shake the cobwebs, briefly went down to the canvas with less than a minute to go in the first round after a left hook by Abramishvili connected.

Still, the Filipino was able to get back on his feet. 

Come the second round, he was able to connect with his strikes, and a takedown breathed life into the match.

But the Georgian picked himself up and managed to land a heavy head kick. 

Pressed for time in the third, Loman tried to take his opponent down, but Abramishvili kept the pressure on.

The Georgian picked the Filipino apart with his strikes and a series of Stockton slaps in the closing seconds.

The victory improved the Georgian’s record to 13-2-1 and stretched his winning streak to nine. 

On the other hand, Loman left the Pula Arena with a 17-4 standing.

MMA

STEPHEN LOMAN
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