5150 Triathlon Islands Series culminates with Samal race

Bridgeport on Samal Island promises an unforgettable experience for both triathletes and spectators, offering a stunning backdrop of one of the country's most enchanting tropical paradises.

MANILA, Philippines — The inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series heads into its finale on September 20, with a deep field of veteran campaigners and emerging stars set to battle for racing supremacy in Samal Island, Davao del Norte — one of the country’s fast-rising triathlon destinations.

The Damosa Land 5150 is expected to deliver a spirited showdown over the demanding Olympic-distance course: a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run.

Against the backdrop of Samal’s white-sand beaches, smooth highways and strong community support, the finale promises an apt conclusion to a landmark inaugural circuit that has brought the globally recognized IRONMAN 5150 brand to some of the Philippines’ most scenic island destinations.

The series, supported by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), kicked off in Guimaras in March, moved to Camiguin in May, and made its third stop in Bohol — coinciding with the province’s milestone 10th staging of the Olympic-distance race.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Samal, where the country’s leading triathletes and rising talents will line up alongside seasoned international campaigners who regularly compete in IRONMAN and 5150 events.

For Samal, the race is also a return engagement.

The island hosted the blue-ribbon event for the first time last year, producing a memorable debut as Eryk Omamdam and Natasha Doromal-Lim emerged as the overall champions.

Omamdam also topped the men’s 20-24 age-group division, while Doromal-Lim ruled the women’s 30-34 category, underscoring the depth of local talent expected to be on display once again.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the 5150 Triathlon Islands Series forms a key component of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council’s program to position the Philippines as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.

At the heart of the initiative is the Philippine Sports Commission’s push to use elite-level competition not only to raise the country’s sporting profile but also to showcase its natural and cultural assets.

And few sports lend themselves better to that mission than triathlon.

From pristine coastlines and white-sand beaches to rolling terrain and scenic highways, the Philippines offers a diverse backdrop for endurance racing – courses that challenge athletes while giving visiting participants and spectators a front-row view of the country’s destinations.

Triathlon has also proven to be a potent tourism generator. Events held around the country have attracted thousands of participants from the Philippines and abroad, creating a ripple effect across host communities through hotel stays, restaurant traffic, transportation, retail activity and exposure for local businesses.

More than medals and podium finishes, the 5150 Triathlon Islands series also represents a convergence of sport, tourism and national branding.

Each island leg serves as both racecourse and showcase – demonstrating that the Philippines can host high-caliber international competition while offering athletes an experience shaped by local culture, warm hospitality and extraordinary natural scenery.

Four islands. Four distinct identities. One national sporting and tourism vision.

As the series arrives in Samal for its closing act, the Damosa Land 5150 is poised to do more than crown its latest winners. It will put the spotlight once again on the Philippines’ growing endurance-sports culture — and on the islands that can turn a race into a destination experience. (Pool story)