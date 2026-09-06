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Eala falls vs Jovic to end US Open campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 10:21am
Eala falls vs Jovic to end US Open campaign
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to USA's Iva Jovic during their women's singles third round tennis match on day seven of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 5, 2026.
(Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The concrete jungle could be one of the most unforgiving terrains.

Alex Eala learned this the hard way as she absorbed a heartbreaking 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 defeat at the hands of Iva Jovic to see her US Open come to an end Sunday morning (Manila time) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Jovic outlasted her good friend in a match that went three hours and three minutes.

“I don't even know what to say. That felt like a marathon and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match but it's really worth it for this feeling,” Jovic said after the match.

“I’m usually not one that shows that many emotions but this one really meant a lot to me so it's it's everything to have another match here at the US Open.” 

Eala had a sluggish start, going behind 1-4 in the first set as she looked erratic.

But the World No. 18 tennister tied things up at 4-all as she rallied back.

While Eala was able to knot things up anew at 5-all, Jovic finished off the first set, 7-5, to take the lead.

In the second set, Eala broke through and took a 3-1 advantage as she found her form.

The American did not back down easily, breathing down the pride of the Philippines’ neck, but the 21-year-old was too good to handle as she forced the deciding set, 6-3.

And after Jovic called for a medical timeout in between the second and third sets, Eala kept the pressure on against her good friend, going up 2-0.

The 18-year-old put the set at a deadlock, 2-all, but Eala found another gear, going up 4-2, just two games away from the next round. 

But while it was so close, she could taste it, it was still lightyears away. 

Game by game, Jovic climbed out of the hole and eventually took a 5-4 lead.

Eala was able to tie things up once again at 5-all to keep herself alive, holding her serve.

Jovic, however, showcased resiliency, going up 6-5.

With Eala serving, Jovic was able to go up ahead with a return, 40-30, before a return by the Filipina went straight to the net, giving the American the victory. 

Jovic will now take on Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

Gauff defeated Cristina Bucsa, 6-3, 6-4, earlier in the day.

ALEX EALA

IVA JOVIC

TENNIS

US OPEN
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