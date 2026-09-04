Rizal Memorial Sports Complex set for redevelopment under milestone partnership

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the City of Manila and SM Prime Holdings Inc. have formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Thursday that will transform the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) into a world-class hub for sports, cultural identity and public engagement.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio and Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso led the ceremonial signing at the Mall of Asia Square, along with SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey Lim, marking a milestone partnership that blends heritage preservation with modern urban development.

“This is a defining moment for Philippine sports and heritage. The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is a living symbol of our nation’s sporting legacy,” said Gregorio.

“With the all-out support of the City of Manila and SM Prime, we are ensuring that this historic district will stand proudly while serving the Filipino people for generations to come,” added Gregorio.

Mayor Domagoso fully supported the city’s commitment to the initiative, highlighting Manila’s role in opening its streets, enacting ordinances, and supporting the redevelopment ahead of the country’s hosting of the 2027 Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games at RMSC.

“Manila is honored to partner with the PSC and SM Prime in this transformative project. This is about more than infrastructure, it is about pride, identity, and preparing our capital to welcome our visitors in 2027,” said Domagoso.

Under the agreement, the redevelopment will introduce several landmark features designed to blend heritage with modern urban planning. At the heart of the project is the PSC Plaza, which will extend across two lanes of Adriatico Street.

Through a city ordinance, the area will be converted into a walkable public pathway, secured by a usufruct agreement to ensure PSC’s continued use and development.

Complementing this is the construction of an elevated walkway, a coordinated effort among PSC, the City of Manila, and SM Prime Holdings, linking the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex with the redeveloped SM Harrison Plaza. This integration underscores the vision of creating a seamless sports and lifestyle district.

SM Prime Chairman Hans Sy expressed optimism about the partnership, noting the company’s long-standing commitment to sports advocacy.

“Sports have always been a powerful force for people. It builds discipline, unity, and pride. As Rizal Memorial undergoes this transformation, SM Prime is committed to supporting events that bring athletes and communities together,’’ said Sy.

"We believe that investing in sports is investing in the nation’s future, and we are honored to be part of this journey,” Sy emphasized.

Heritage preservation also takes center stage, with plans to relocate the P. Ocampo statue to make way for a new Dr. Jose Rizal fencing monument, subject to approval by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

“This partnership is about readiness and vision. We are not only upgrading facilities, we are elevating Manila as a sports tourism capital and ensuring that our athletes, fans, and visitors experience the very best,” said Gregorio.

Finally, the redevelopment will be reinforced by SM Prime’s urban integration efforts, as the company’s revitalization of Harrison Plaza is set to complement PSC’s upgrades, ensuring that the district evolves into a vibrant hub where history and modernity converge.

“The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex has long been part of Philippine history, hosting generations of national athletes, major cultural events and defining moments in sports. Today, we take an important step in preserving that legacy,” said SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey Lim.

"SM Prime and SM Supermalls are honored to partner with the PSC and the City of Manila in renewing Rizal Memorial as a modern sports and lifestyle destination that honors its past,” he added.

Joining Chairman Gregorio in the PSC delegation were Commissioners Bong Coo, Walter Torres, and Fritz Gaston, together with Chief of Staff Loujaye Sonido. They were accompanied by architect Paulo Alcazaren, Atty. Diomarie Pedrozo, engineer Emman Arcega, architects Jerome Abad and Michelle Ceballos, and Prince Alcantara.

“World?class venues and world?class athletes cannot be built by the government alone. It takes the combined strength of public commitment and private partnership to raise our standards and deliver facilities that inspire excellence. With support from both sectors, we can ensure that Philippine sports thrive on the global stage,” said Gregorio.

Representing the City of Manila were Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Cesar Chavez, Mayor Domagoso’s secretary Manuel “Letlet” Zarcal, City Legal Officer Atty. Luch Gempis Jr., City Engineer Armand Andres, and Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila officer?in?charge Amanda Cristina “Cristal” Bagatsing.

“We are on track with the redevelopment of SM Harrison Plaza and the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, and we are committed to completing the project ahead of the country’s hosting of the SEA Plus Youth Games at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in December 2027,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

“This is about revitalizing an important part of Manila’s sporting heritage and creating a modern, world-class venue that will serve Filipino athletes and the community for years to come,” he added.

With the agreement sealed, PSC, the City of Manila and SM Prime will begin detailed coordination with engineers, contractors and legal teams to ensure the redevelopment aligns with both heritage preservation and international standards. (Pool story)