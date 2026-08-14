'Patient, consistent' Eala thumps Oliynykova to advance in US Open

Philippines’ Alexandra Eala hits a return to Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova during their women's singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines -- The dominance continues for Alex Eala.

It's another sweep for the Filipina tennis ace after she blasted Oleksandra Oliynykova, 6-1, 6-4, to grab the win in their US Open match in an hour and four minutes early Friday morning (Manila time).

After getting a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Mary Stoiana in the first round, the Filipina had a strong start against Oliynykova, going up 4-0 after breaking her latest opponent's serve.

Oliynykova then countered with a break of her own to put herself on the board, 1-4, before the 21-year-old closed out the first set with back-to-back games.

In the second set, Oliynykova pushed herself ahead, going up 1-0 and 2-1 as she tried to force a third set.

But Eala would bagged back-to-back games, holding her serve and breaking her opponent’s to go up 3-2.

And while the World No. 46 tennister tied things up at 3-all, the 17th-seeded Filipina would win three of the next four games to take the victory in dominant fashion.

“I think my patience and the consistency of my focus, I think those were the keys to winning the match today,” Eala said after the match.

The World No. 18 pride of the Philippines will face either Iva Jovic or Francesca Jones in the Round of 32.

“Well, who I play in the next round is definitely out of my control, but they're both great friends of mine, both such amazing people and players,” she said.

“So all I can do is wish them a great match and hope they have fun and I'm sure they will both give it their all like everyone here.”