Sports Tourism Awards: Philippine football body hailed for progress, Futsal Women's World Cup success

MANILA, Philippines — Measurable progress across grassroots programs, youth development, and national team breakthroughs laid the foundation for the Philippine Football Federation’s (PFF) recognition at the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards.

The PFF emerged as the standout winner recently at the awards ceremony by clinching two of the night’s most prestigious honors — National Sports Association of the Year and International Event of the Year for its successful hosting of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025.

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez dedicated the recognition to the entire football community.

“To be recognized as National Sports Association of the Year, alongside the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025 being named International Event of the Year, is a tremendous honor for the entire PFF family,’’ said Gutierrez.

“These awards belong to our players, coaches, referees, officials, volunteers, Regional Football Associations, clubs, schools, partners, sponsors, communities and supporters who continue to believe in Philippine football,” he added.

At the community level, the federation’s Football Starts at Home roadshows brought together 2,546 children and parents, uniting 35 Regional Football Associations under a shared vision for development.

This was complemented by the FIFA Football for Schools program, which distributed more than 70,000 footballs to 261 public schools nationwide, ensuring that the sport reached classrooms and playgrounds across the country.

The PFF also strengthened its Talent Identification Network, scouting over 2,000 players through regional tournaments and school competitions, with 82 local coaches actively involved in shaping the next generation.

Competitive opportunities expanded through the National U16 and U19 Championships, which featured 437 players, while the Filipina5 Futsal Fiesta connected grassroots futsal to the global stage, reaching 37 regions and more than 1,300 players.

These grassroots efforts were matched by breakthrough performances at the national level.

The Men’s National Team climbed from 150th to 136th in the FIFA World Ranking, achieved a historic victory over Thailand after 52 years, and advanced to the ASEAN Championship semifinals.

Youth squads delivered milestones of their own, capturing the country’s first international title at the U16/U17 Lion City Cup and reaching the SEA Games semifinals at U22/U23 level for the first time since 1991.

The Women’s National Team, meanwhile, delivered a flawless campaign in the 2025 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, winning every match without conceding a goal.

Their triumph at the SEA Games brought the Philippines its first-ever gold medal in football, and in 2026, they secured qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 after a decisive victory against Uzbekistan.

“We are seeing progress at many levels of the game at the same time — from our national teams and grassroots programs to coaching, refereeing, competitions, infrastructure and the strengthening of our regions. Philippine football is growing wider, stronger and more connected,” said Gutierrez.

The Filipina5 futsal squad also made history, qualifying for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup and representing the country in the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

For the first time, the Philippines reached the SEA Games semifinals in women’s football, men’s football, and women’s futsal in the same edition — a testament to the sport’s widening strength.

Together, these achievements not only elevated Philippine football but also showcased the federation’s capacity to stage world-class events.

The successful hosting of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025 became a landmark moment, drawing global attention and proving that football could be both a driver of tourism and a source of national pride.

It brought global teams to Manila, energized local communities, and elevated the Philippines’ profile as a sports tourism destination.

With measurable achievements across grassroots, youth, and elite levels, and the successful staging of a global event, the PFF’s twin honors at the PSTA affirm football’s rising role in shaping Philippine sports and tourism. (Pool story)