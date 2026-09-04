Bisera sees Summit Point stint as key preparation for Korean LPGA debut

MANILA, Philippines — Two victories in the first four legs have put Yvon Bisera firmly in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title hunt — and the Davao ace is out to make it three when the ICTSI Summit Point Championship unwraps Tuesday, September 8, at Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

But for Bisera, the P1-million championship is about more than another LPGT trophy.

It is also her final major test at home before she makes her maiden appearance on the tough Korean LPGA Tour later this month, making a strong showing at Summit Point even more important to the 2025 Thailand LPGA Masters champion.

“I want to perform well at Summit Point kasi preparation ko din ‘to going to Korea,” said Bisera, who is set to compete in the Hana Financial Group Championship on Sept. 17-20 in Gyeonggi Province, on Daebudo Island southwest of Seoul.

Bisera has been in impressive form on the LPGT this season.

She outlasted two rivals in a playoff to capture the Lakewood Championship in March, then produced an emphatic seven-shot romp at the Pradera Verde Championship last July. The victories have established her as one of the tour’s leading contenders heading into the Summit Point showdown.

With her Korean LPGA debut fast approaching, Bisera has used her time between tournaments to fine-tune the part of her game she believes could prove decisive at Summit Point: the short game.

While waiting for her Korean visa documents, the Davaoeña has devoted extra time to sharpening her touch around the greens, particularly with the possibility of strong winds adding another layer of difficulty at the Batangas layout.

“Focus ko talaga short game kasi it is very important sa Summit Point, lalo na pag malakas yung hangin,” said Bisera.

The focus will be particularly crucial in a 54-hole event where a fast start can provide an early advantage and the ability to stay composed down the stretch could determine the champion.

Bisera, however, is not expecting another runaway performance like the one she produced at Pradera Verde.

“I really want to win pero lahat kami nag-prepare for this tournament,” she said. “But I will try my best to perform well para may confidence going to Korea.”

And she will have plenty of opposition.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa leads a compact but formidable field that also features former leg winners Mafy Singson, Tiffany Lee, Chihiro Ikeda and Princess Superal.

Korean challenger Kim Seoyun is likewise expected to figure prominently, along with title-hungry contenders Martina Miñoza, Pamela Mariano, Velinda Castil, Rev Alcantara, Angela Mangana and Gretchen Villacencio. (Pool story)