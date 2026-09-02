Saso joins stacked Asian field in new women's team golf league

Saso joins stacked Asian field in new women’s team golf league

MANILA, Philippines — This is going to be exciting!

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and major winners Ruoning Yin of China and Japan’s Yuka Saso will join a stellar lineup of global stars to feature in the WTGL, the new women’s team golf league created by TMRW Sports in partnership with the LPGA, as the complete rosters for its five inaugural teams — Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Motor City and New York were announced.

Korea’s World No. 20 Ina Yoon and Japanese twin sisters Chizzy Awai and Aki Iwai, both LPGA Tour winners, complete the strong Asian representation.

The rosters bring together 25 dynamic and talented players that include World Golf Hall of Fame members, major champions, Solheim Cup winners, legends of the game and young up-and-coming stars who are ready to showcase women’s team golf and bring new fans to the game. The five teams will begin competition in November at the custom-built, tech-infused SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The WTGL’s five founding teams are: Atlanta Drive GC: Nataliya Guseva, Charley Hull, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee and Saso; Boston Common Golf: Céline Boutier, Chizzy Iwai, Megan Khang, Lottie Woad and Ina Yoon; Los Angeles GC: Aki Iwai, Alison Lee, Gaby Lopez, Kiara Romero and Michelle Wie West; Motor City GC: Brooke Henderson, Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Ruoning “Ronni” Yin and Albane Valenzuela; New York GC: Linn Grant, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Yana Wilson and Rose Zhang.

Fans can get a closer look at the players, teams and storylines shaping the inaugural season during a special roster reveal show on YouTube.

“I love the mix of talent and personalities on our team. I’m especially excited to play with Ruoning again. We won a team event together in Michigan in 2024, so we already know how to have fun and compete together,” said Jeeno.

“Rory McIlroy has been one of my favorite players for a long time, so I followed what he helped create with TGL. I am excited that WTGL will now give LPGA players the opportunity to compete in that environment and bring our own personalities and style to the format,” adds Filipino-Japanese Saso.

“WTGL will combine teams of world-class LPGA Tour stars with the energy of fans inside SoFi Center to create a thrilling new experience for women’s golf. The five teams will go head-to-head throughout November and December, creating a consistent spotlight for women’s team golf and giving fans a new way to see the players’ personalities, competitive instincts and decision-making as teammates. With the rosters now set, the teams’ identities and rivalries can begin to take shape,” says Rufus Hack, president of TMRW Sports.

The 25 players announced for WTGL have a combined 112 LPGA Tour victories and 15 major championships and includes eight of the top 15 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.