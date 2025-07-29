Blow By Blowâ€™ back in business

^

Blow By Blow’ back in business

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
July 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Manny Pacquiao
After a four-month hiatus, the boxing show “Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blowreturned with a nine-fight card at the Barangay Namayan covered court, Mandaluyong, last Sunday. It took a break during the recent electoral campaign and Pacquiaos preparations for his bout against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

According to “Blow By Blowsources, negotiations are ongoing for a new TV contract. Last Sundays show was streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. Monthly programs are in the works and the years biggest card will be the “Thrilla In ManilaGolden Anniversary at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 4. On its third iteration from inception in 1994, “Blow By Blowwas revived by Pacquiao in 2022 and has since staged 25 shows all over the country, including stops in General Santos, Passi, Narvacan, Sablayan, Imus, Cantilan, Vigan and key Metro Manila cities.

Blow By BlowCEO Marife Barrera said the initial timetable was to come back next month but Pacquiao himself instructed the staff to get the show on the road sooner than later. Its been Pacquiaos commitment to set a platform for local fighters to showcase their skills and he didnt want them to wait too much longer.

In last Sundays main event, Albert Francisco floored previously-unbeaten Angelou Dalogdog twice before referee Jerold Tomoldan waved it off at 2:32 of the 10th in a scheduled 12-rounder for the vacant Philippine flyweight title. Francisco, 25, decked Dalogdog, 28, in the seventh then scored another knockdown in the 10th as he put on the pressure to close out the battle of southpaws. Dalogdog ran out of steam under Franciscos blistering body attack and had little gas in the tank when Tomoldan stepped in. The left hook that sent Dalogdog down for a second trip to the canvas landed flush on the jaw. Dalogdog was up at eight and soldiered on until Tomoldan signaled it was over.

Dalogdog, known as “Pinoy Ali,” stood his ground in the early rounds but wilted down the stretch. In superb physical condition, Francisco displayed a high level of discipline in never straying from his fight plan of raking Dalogdog with stinging right jabs and battering the sides of his body. The win raised Franciscos record to 14-1 with 10 KOs. The former Philippine youth and WBO Oriental youth flyweight ruler was coming off a fourth round disposal of Robert Paradero in a “Blow By Blowevent in Vigan last February.

In the chief aperitif, unbeaten Nathaniel “DynamiteDorona dropped Helario “El GranadaGenanda twice before referee Alfie Jocosol halted the action at 1:00 of the second in a scheduled tenner for the Philippine youth and Philippine Boxing Federation flyweight diadems. Dorona, 20, was like a cold-blooded assassin as he pulverized Genanda with blinding handspeed and devastating power shots. Genanda, 23, got up from a second knockdown then backed off after taking a solid right, turning his back in retreat to prompt Jocosols stoppage. Dorona improved his record to 8-0 with five KOs.

