Marcos orders PSC to open track ovals to public

The track and field oval at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can now run and jog for free in all track ovals under the care of the Philippine Sports Commission.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave this marching order to the government sports-funding agency as part of his speech during Monday’s State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

“Simula ngayon, bubuksan ng Philippine Sports Commission ang kanilang track oval sa Pasig, Manila at Baguio upang makapag-jogging na kayo nang libre (Starting today, the PSC will open all its track oval in Pasig, Manila and Baguio so that you can all jog for free there),” said the chief executive.

The president also said he will fully support all the national games like the Palarong Pambansa and the Batang Pinoy to strengthen the country’s grassroots development program.

“Bubuo tayo ng programa para sa mga atleta ng buong bansa at para ang ating mga kabataan ay mamulat sa sports at maging mahusay at tumaas ang kumpiyansa at sumunod sa yapak ng mga kampeon at world-class athletes (We will form a program for athletes in the whole country and for our youth to be exposed to sports and for them to excel and boost their confidence and follow the footsteps of our champion and world-class athletes),” he said.

Marcos was referring to and mentioned former Sen. and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao; Olympic gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo, Paris Games silver winners Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio; World No. 4 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena; and fast-rising tennis star Alex Eala.

He also spoke of Paralympians Jererold Mangliwan, Cendy Asusano, Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan, as well as the men’s curling team that delivered a breakthrough Asian Winter Games gold in China early this year.

“Kilalanin natin ang lahat ng atleta na umani ng karangalan sa Pilipinas and pinataas pa nila ang ating pagmamahal sa bayan (Let’s get to know all our athletes who reaped honor for the Philippines that made us love our country more),” he said.

The directive came just a few weeks after he appointed Pato Gregorio as the PSC's new chair.

Gregorio had actually made a big head start after he and the board approved the P5,000 monthly stipend raise for all national athletes and coaches starting next month.