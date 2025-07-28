^

Sports

Grassroots sports, 'new boxing champion' Torre take up SONA space

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 5:42pm
Grassroots sports, 'new boxing champion' Torre take up SONA space
Left: Ilongga barefooted runner Trixia Ann Arellano during the 2025 Palarong Pambansa; right: A referee raises the hand of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III after winning by default in a charity boxing match against acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who didn’t show up at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila yesterday.
Photos from Philippine Sports Commission and Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for a new national program for sports development that will start from the grassroots level. 

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) Monday at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City, Marcos said that he will push for a new sports program that will result in sports clubs, as well as intramurals in all public schools.

“Bubuo tayo ng bagong pambansang programa para sa sports development. Uumpisahan natin ito sa paaralan pa lamang. Ibabalik natin ang mga sports club at magsasagawa tayo ng mga palaro at intrams sa lahat ng pampublikong paaralan,” he said.

(We will establish a new national program for sports development. We will start at the school level. We will bring back sports clubs, and we will hold competitions and itramurals at all public schools).

“Naririyan din ang Philippine Sports Commission at PAGCOR upang tiyakin at patuloy na pagtaguyod at pagsuporta sa ating mga programang pampalakasan ng mga atleta sa buong bansa,” he added.

(The Philippine Sports Commission and PAGCOR will be there to ensure the continued progress and support for our sports programs and athletes all over the country.)

Marcos further stated that the government will provide full support to athletes in the country, ahead of the Palarong Pambansa and the Batang Pinoy Games later this year. 

The president said that the youth nowadays are being exposed to Filipino sporting icons, making special mention of boxing stars Manny Pacquiao, Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio; weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz; gymnast Caloy Yulo; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; and tennister Alex Eala.

He also lauded Philippine paralympians Jerrold Mangliwan, Cendy Asusano, Angel Mae Otom and Ernie Gawilan, as well as the Philippine curling team, which won a gold medal in the Winter Games. 

Meanwhile, in a light moment, the commander-in-chief mentioned Philippine National Police chief Nicolas Torre III, whom he described, in jest, as a “new boxing champion”.

A surprised Torre then stood up from his seat and acknowledged Marcos.

The Philippines' top police official recently hogged sports headlines after he took up Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte's challenge for a fistfight.

Torre arranged for an exhibition match — whose proceeds went to charity — at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday, July 27. But Duterte snubbed the fight, and Torre was proclaimed winner by default.

Additionally, Marcos asked local government units to open parks to encourage people to have a healthy lifestyle.

“Bilang pagsusuporta dito, simula ngayon, bubuksan ng Philippine Sports Commission sa publiko ang kanilang mga track and field oval sa Pasig, Maynila, at Baguio, upang makapag-jogging na kayo nang libre."

(Starting today, the Philippine Sports Commission will open its track and field ovals Pasig, Manila and Baguio to the public so you can all jog there for free.)

FERDINAND MARCOS

GRASSROOTS SPORTS PROGRAM

NICHOLAS TORRE III

SONA

SONA 2025

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala out of Canadian Open after first round

Eala out of Canadian Open after first round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala exited the Canadian Open after suffering a grueling three-set loss to Czechia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Arca, Mendoza win chess golds in ASEAN Age Group tilt

Arca, Mendoza win chess golds in ASEAN Age Group tilt

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Christian Gian Karlo Arca accomplished what he had failed to do in the ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

Gilas ready for FIBA Asia Cup battle

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’ll be a brief stay in Angeles City for coach Tim Cone and the Gilas team as they head back to Manila after a second...
Sports
fbtw
'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

6 hours ago
After 11 years of playing in the PBA, Juami Tiongson has finally realized his dream of becoming a champion in the professional...
Sports
fbtw
Blow-By-Blow: Francisco stops Dalogdog to seize Philippine flyweight belt

Blow-By-Blow: Francisco stops Dalogdog to seize Philippine flyweight belt

6 hours ago
lbert Francisco stopped Angelou Dalogdog in the tenth round Saturday to capture the vacant Philippine flyweight title during...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Crossovers eye outright quarters entry

Crossovers eye outright quarters entry

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Chery Tiggo shoots for an outright quarterfinal berth while ZUS Coffee plays the spoiler’s role as the two collide Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Young Aleia Aguilar stikes gold in Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu tilt&nbsp;

Young Aleia Aguilar stikes gold in Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu tilt 

4 hours ago
A fast-rising young Filipino jiu-jitsu artist achieved a milestone in her budding career as she bagged a gold medal in the...
Sports
fbtw
Fresh from Junior World podium finish, Edoc targets JPGT Riviera finals

Fresh from Junior World podium finish, Edoc targets JPGT Riviera finals

5 hours ago
Zoji Edoc sets his sights on nothing less than a victory as the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series resumes Tuesday, July 29, with...
Sports
fbtw
Leylah Fernandez dominates Russian foe, rules DC Open

Leylah Fernandez dominates Russian foe, rules DC Open

5 hours ago
Canada's Leylah Fernandez produced a dominant performance to defeat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with