Grassroots sports, 'new boxing champion' Torre take up SONA space

Left: Ilongga barefooted runner Trixia Ann Arellano during the 2025 Palarong Pambansa; right: A referee raises the hand of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III after winning by default in a charity boxing match against acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who didn’t show up at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for a new national program for sports development that will start from the grassroots level.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) Monday at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City, Marcos said that he will push for a new sports program that will result in sports clubs, as well as intramurals in all public schools.

“Bubuo tayo ng bagong pambansang programa para sa sports development. Uumpisahan natin ito sa paaralan pa lamang. Ibabalik natin ang mga sports club at magsasagawa tayo ng mga palaro at intrams sa lahat ng pampublikong paaralan,” he said.

(We will establish a new national program for sports development. We will start at the school level. We will bring back sports clubs, and we will hold competitions and itramurals at all public schools).

“Naririyan din ang Philippine Sports Commission at PAGCOR upang tiyakin at patuloy na pagtaguyod at pagsuporta sa ating mga programang pampalakasan ng mga atleta sa buong bansa,” he added.

(The Philippine Sports Commission and PAGCOR will be there to ensure the continued progress and support for our sports programs and athletes all over the country.)

Marcos further stated that the government will provide full support to athletes in the country, ahead of the Palarong Pambansa and the Batang Pinoy Games later this year.

The president said that the youth nowadays are being exposed to Filipino sporting icons, making special mention of boxing stars Manny Pacquiao, Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio; weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz; gymnast Caloy Yulo; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; and tennister Alex Eala.

He also lauded Philippine paralympians Jerrold Mangliwan, Cendy Asusano, Angel Mae Otom and Ernie Gawilan, as well as the Philippine curling team, which won a gold medal in the Winter Games.

Meanwhile, in a light moment, the commander-in-chief mentioned Philippine National Police chief Nicolas Torre III, whom he described, in jest, as a “new boxing champion”.

A surprised Torre then stood up from his seat and acknowledged Marcos.

The Philippines' top police official recently hogged sports headlines after he took up Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte's challenge for a fistfight.

Torre arranged for an exhibition match — whose proceeds went to charity — at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday, July 27. But Duterte snubbed the fight, and Torre was proclaimed winner by default.

Additionally, Marcos asked local government units to open parks to encourage people to have a healthy lifestyle.

“Bilang pagsusuporta dito, simula ngayon, bubuksan ng Philippine Sports Commission sa publiko ang kanilang mga track and field oval sa Pasig, Maynila, at Baguio, upang makapag-jogging na kayo nang libre."

(Starting today, the Philippine Sports Commission will open its track and field ovals Pasig, Manila and Baguio to the public so you can all jog there for free.)