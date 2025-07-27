^

Biado dethrones Gorst, wins second World 9-Ball crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva
July 27, 2025
Biado dethrones Gorst, wins second World 9-Ball crown
The Philippines' Carlo Biado celebrates after his title conquest.
Photo from World Pool-Billiard Association / WPA's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The World Pool Championship trophy is returning home to the Philippines.

Filipino pool player Carlo Biado brought home a historic second World Pool Championship after outlasting defending titlist Fedor Gorst, 15-13, in the finale early Sunday morni (Manila time).

Biado became the first Filipino to win the 9-ball title twice. He first bagged it n 2017, and it was the last time a player from the Philippines hoisted the championship.

The 41-year-old cue artist fell behind early after Gorst won the first two racks.

But “The Black Tiger” roared back, winning the next nine straight racks to go up 9-2.

However, Gorst made a run himself, tying things up at 9-all.

Biado, though, clawed out of the streak and go up 13-9 in the race-to-15 championship.

Gorst tied things up at 13-all as he showed why he is the defending champion.

In the 27th rack, however, a costly scratch by Gorst handed the 14-13 lead to Biado.

And with him on the hill, the Filipino cleared the 28th rack calmly and with precision.

As Biado sank the 9-ball, he let out a roar and went up on the pool table as he celebrated the 15-13 victory.

“I’m over the moon — I still can’t believe I’m a two-time World Champion. It means everything to me. I’m so proud to bring this trophy home to the Philippines,” Biado said, per Matchroom Pool.

“This final is something I’ll remember forever. Fedor is one of the best in the world — when I was leading 9-2, I still couldn’t relax because he’s a monster on the table. But today, I stayed focused, stayed calm, and maybe had a little luck on my side too,” he added.

Aside from Biado, Filipinos Efren “Bata” Reyes, Ronnie Alcano and Django Bustamante also won the title.

