Last spot for JB

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas left for Seoul yesterday afternoon with 11 players as coach Tim Cone kept a spot open in case Justin Brownlee is able to join the team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games where the Philippines is the defending champion in men’s 5x5 basketball.

“The door is open for Justin as long as he feels right,” said Cone. “The door is also open for Kai (Sotto) but it really depends on his schedule.” Cone described Sotto as the “difference-maker” in bringing Gilas “over the top” in the recent FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window. Without Brownlee in harness, Cone said Sotto made the team better on both ends of the floor and was Gilas’ local version of an import.

Sotto, 24, sought clearance from the US NCAA to play a season for Texas A&M University, hoping to enhance his chances of eventually breaking into the NBA but the bid was recently rejected because of his pro background in Australia and Japan. He’s now considering offers from Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Europe. There are also options to explore in the NBA through a 10-day, two-way or Exhibit 10 contract.

Gilas assistant coach Richard del Rosario said if Brownlee is fit to play, he’ll fly straight from the US to Korea or Japan. “We’re keeping the 12th spot open for JB for now,” he said. There was no indication that 6-10 Geo Chiu may be called in to fill the slot in case Brownlee or Sotto isn’t available. Chiu, Sean Quitevis and Yukien Andrada served as practice players for the Asian Games pool while Cone focused on the FIBA window.

Without Brownlee or Sotto, Gilas’ average age is 28.9 years. Eight players are less than 30 with RJ Abarrientos, 26, the youngest. The oldest is Don Trollano, 34, who’s making his Gilas debut. Trollano is San Miguel Beer’s leading local scorer in the ongoing PBA Governors’ Cup, averaging 17.1 points and shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc off the bench.

Gilas’ initial 30-man pool excluded Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao as the KBL schedule is in conflict with the Asian Games. The pool listed Japan B-League players Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Quentin Millora-Brown, Mike Phillips and Jamie Malonzo but they, too, won’t be available.