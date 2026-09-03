Hernandez, Suzuki mount late surge, keep Philippines' bid alive in Nomura Cup

A day after sharing second place, the Filipinos slipped to third after the second round of the Nomura Cup at Bayhood No. 9 International Golf Club in Beijing, shooting a combined 142 in the three-to-play, two-to-count format for a two-day total of 288.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines charged back with a crucial six-under-par 138 Thursday to cut Hong Kong’s lead to five strokes after three rounds of the Nomura Cup at the Bayhood No. 9 International Golf Club in China.

The deficit remains daunting with only 18 holes left, but the Filipinos have given themselves a fighting chance after producing the day’s second-best team score and showing they can make up ground quickly.

With Hong Kong struggling to a 143 and Japan moving within striking distance with a 139, the Philippines enters the final round with a realistic backdoor opportunity in the biennial championship it has yet to win.

Jet Hernandez spearheaded the charge with a 68, while Shin Suzuki added a 70 as the Philippines posted a three-day total of 426 for third place. Hong Kong remained on top at 421, with Japan moving to 423.

The Filipinos’ six-under round was especially significant after they began the day 10 strokes behind Hong Kong. Their five-stroke deficit now leaves the door ajar, although they will need another exceptional finish – and some help from the leaders – to pull off a dramatic title breakthrough.

Hernandez finally showed the form that carried him to a runaway victory in the recent National Stroke Play Championship at home, snapping rounds of 73 and 74 with a brilliant 68 highlighted by six birdies against two bogeys.

He came out firing with back-to-back birdies, recovered from a bogey on the third with birdies on Nos. 5 and 6, and kept himself in position with a string of pars. A bogey on the difficult par-4 10th, his third straight on the hole, briefly stalled his momentum, but Hernandez saved his best for last, birdieing the par-5 No. 17 to complete a 32-36 card and his best round of the tournament.

The surge also lifted Hernandez to sixth in the individual race with a 215 total, just three strokes behind joint leaders Kaito Sato of Japan and Hong Kong’s Markus Lam, who both stand at 212 after shooting 68 and 71, respectively.

Suzuki, the reigning Match Play champion, provided another timely lift with a 70, recovering from a mid-round stumble with a strong closing stretch to climb to ninth individually at 217.

The Manila Southwoods standout birdied Nos. 4 and 7 to build early momentum, only to give back ground with a bogey on the eighth and a double bogey on No. 10. He responded impressively, however, making birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 before adding another on the 17th to finish a pair of 35s.

Rolando Bregente Jr. remained the only Philippine scorer unable to find his opening-round form. After firing a 67 in the first round, Bregente followed with a 75 and then a 78 Thursday to fall further to joint 25th at 222 and didn’t count for the team for the second straight day.

Still, the Philippines’ fortunes have changed dramatically in the space of one round. After trailing Hong Kong by 10 entering Thursday, the Filipinos have reduced the gap to five and now have two players inside the individual top 10.

The challenge is clear: they need another big team finish while hoping Hong Kong and Japan falter. But with Hernandez rediscovering his winning touch and Suzuki showing resilience after a costly middle stretch, the Philippines has at least put itself in position to make one final push.

A strong closing round could turn an improbable comeback into the country’s best chance yet of finally ending its long wait for a Nomura Cup title.