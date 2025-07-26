^

San Miguel's Perez acknowledges room for improvement

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 5:43pm
San Miguel's CJ Perez (77) shoots over the TNT Tropang 5G's defense during Game 6 of their PBA Philippine Cup Finals matchup Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
MANILA, Philippines -- More growth required.

San Miguel Beermen guard CJ Perez acknowledged that his game still needs a lot of growth moving forward, following up-and-down performances in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

To say the least, it was not a pretty PBA Philippine Cup finals, offensively, for the combo guard.

Sure, the former PBA Finals Most Valuable Player and now three-time PBA champion finished second in scoring for the Beermen. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game in the six game finals series against the TNT Tropang 5G.

But he shot just 38.9% from the field, including 21.1% from the 3-point line, against the gritty TNT defense.

Perez, after the Beermen’s 108-97 Game 6 clincher on Friday evening, said that his game is still far from perfect.

“Actually, yun yung iniisip ko. I'm not perfect. I think sa maagang career ko dito sa PBA, madami pa akong matututunan. Madami pang struggles na darating, madaming frustration na darating,” the 31-year-old told reporters.

“Pero, it's just up to me kung paano ko i-handle yan. Siyempre, paghahandaan,” he added.

Perez, the first overall pick in the 2018 PBA Draft, is known for his explosive offensive outputs.

But in the series, he was held to single digits in two games. Probably his worst performance came in Game 5, when he scored just five points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Nevertheless, Perez’s offensive prowess was on full display in the closeout Game 6.

He finished with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He was still struggling from the 3-point area, missing all three of his attempts, but he made up for it with 2-of-3 shooting from 4-point territory.

“Sobrang grateful na ngayon dumating niyo yung pinakamagandang laro ko ngayong series. I'm so happy na ngayon dumating,” he said.

Perez stressed that he remained confident despite his shooting struggles throughout the series.

“I think mas naging kumpiyansa lang talaga ako. Sabi ko nga, bagong nireremind talaga sa akin, darating. Darating talaga yung laro mo, darating. So, I've been struggling in the past games. Sobrang saya, sobrang saya na ngayon lumabas,” he said.

“I think, naka-apat na finals na ako ngayon. Ngayon lang talaga ako nag-struggle. Sabi ko kasi sa sarili ko, depende sa akin eh kung ano, paano ko hahanapin talaga yung sarili ko sa laro. At alam naman natin na doon ako bumabawi sa scoring. Doon ako nakakatulong."

"Ano lang, tinatak ko lang sa utak ko na wala mo na akong kailangang patunayan basta makapaglaro ako, makapag-contribute ako sa team. Yan lang naman talaga."

